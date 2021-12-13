श्रीनगर (पीटीआई)। अधिकारिक बयान में कहा गया है कि शाम को यह हमला पंथा चौक के जेवन स्थान पर किया गया। इस हमले में कम से कम 14 पुलिसकर्मियों के घायल होने की सूचना है। इनका विभिन्न अस्पतालों में इलाज किया जा रहा है।
J&K: Viral pictures from the spot of Srinagar terrorist attack emerge. Source of the pictures is unknown, however, confirmed by Police Sources.
One ASI & a Selection Grade Constable have succumbed to their injuries in the attack. pic.twitter.com/CHYimL95wD— ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2021
हमलावरों की तलाश में सर्च ऑपरेशन
अधिकारियों ने बताया कि पूरे इलाके की चारों ओर से घेराबंदी कर ली गई है। इस इलाके में सुरक्षा बलों द्वारा सर्च ऑपरेशन चलाया जा रहा है। हमलावर आतंकियों की तलाश जारी है।
Jammu & Kashmir: An incident of firing reported in Zewan area of Srinagar. Details awaited.— ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2021
