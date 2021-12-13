श्रीनगर (पीटीआई)। अधिकारिक बयान में कहा गया है कि शाम को यह हमला पंथा चौक के जेवन स्थान पर किया गया। इस हमले में कम से कम 14 पुलिसकर्मियों के घायल होने की सूचना है। इनका विभिन्न अस्पतालों में इलाज किया जा रहा है।

J&K: Viral pictures from the spot of Srinagar terrorist attack emerge. Source of the pictures is unknown, however, confirmed by Police Sources.



One ASI & a Selection Grade Constable have succumbed to their injuries in the attack.