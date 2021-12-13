श्रीनगर (पीटीआई)। अधिकारिक बयान में कहा गया है कि शाम को यह हमला पंथा चौक के जेवन स्थान पर किया गया। इस हमले में कम से कम 14 पुलिसकर्मियों के घायल होने की सूचना है। इनका विभिन्न अस्पतालों में इलाज किया जा रहा है।


हमलावरों की तलाश में सर्च ऑपरेशन
अधिकारियों ने बताया कि पूरे इलाके की चारों ओर से घेराबंदी कर ली गई है। इस इलाके में सुरक्षा बलों द्वारा सर्च ऑपरेशन चलाया जा रहा है। हमलावर आतंकियों की तलाश जारी है।

National News inextlive from India News Desk

