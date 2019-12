View this post on Instagram

Her fearless persona made her the most lionhearted warrior queen of the nation⚔️ Witness the story of #JhansiKiRani with the #ManikarnikaTrailer: bit.ly/Manikarnika-Trailer

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on Dec 28, 2018 at 4:04am PST