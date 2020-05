View this post on Instagram

I don&यt know why it hurts when we bite our tongue mistakenly. But it didn&यt hurt when we bite it intentionally. And I still don&यt understand why you are biting your tongue now !!!!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on May 25, 2020 at 10:02pm PDT