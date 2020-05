View this post on Instagram

Fingers ... of the hand .. the most difficult element of the human body to restructure technically .. they need movement continuously .. stop their movement and they shall become stiff .. I know .. blew my hand off with a Diwali bomb some years back .. took me 2 months to move my thumb to my index finger !! BUT look what they can do when in operation .. CREATIVITY !!!

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on May 13, 2020 at 12:23pm PDT