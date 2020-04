View this post on Instagram

My most favourite picture with him. Worked with him twice n the kind of brash honest compliments this man gave have never left my heart n mind. Even in his bullying there was so much love that one couldn&यt help enjoy listening to him. The most entertaining stories came from him. the only costar of mine who could beat me in being &brutally&य honest. Sir humaari hat-trick reh gayi. I&यm sure I will meet him somewhere n this hug shall be repeated with the same smile on our face.

