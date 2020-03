View this post on Instagram

Of late I am being told by lots of people to keep washing hands to prevent any kind of infection. I do that in any case. But also want to suggest the age old Indian way of greeting people called #Namaste. It is hygienic, friendly and centres your energies. Try it. 🙏🙏 #caronavirus #prevention

