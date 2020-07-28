View this post on Instagram

A healthy environment is the foundation for a stable and productive society. Our lives, what we breathe, where we live, what we eat and our species&य and other species existence is directly related to Mother Nature. As human beings, the steps towards conservation is being respectful, providing protection and co-existing in harmony with Nature. We all must participate to protect, conserve and sustainably manage our natural resources. Mother Nature will respect us if we respect her. Often, small steps taken collectively lead to impactful changes. Let&यs always remember that Earth is beautiful and we should let it be that way 💚 #WorldNatureConservationDay