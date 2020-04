View this post on Instagram

Hey, I hope all Ki & Ka s are at home staying safe and washing their hands often !!! I&यm also sure all the 'Kas' are splitting all household chores and duties with their 'Kis' right now at home... Why don&यt you guys send me your videos/pictures of you doing household chores using #4YearsOfKiAndKa and tag me on your posts/stories and I&यll repost them !!!

