कानपुर। Atrangi Re release date reveal: एक के बाद एक हिट फिल्में दे रहे अक्षय कुमार की एक और बड़ी फिल्म की लीड कास्ट के बारे में पता चल गया, इस फिल्म का नाम 'अतरंगी रे' है और इसमें अक्षय के साथ लव आजकल के प्रमोशन में बिजी सारा अली खान और रांझणा फेम साउथ के एक्टर धनुष काम करेंगे। अब फिल्म की रिलीज की तारीख का भी अनाउंसमेंट हो गया है। फिल्म वेलेटाइन डे यानि 14 फरवरी 2021 को रिलीज होगी



जुड़ी शानदार टीम
'अतरंगी रे' के साथ पर्दे के पीछे भी कई बड़े नाम जुड़ रहे हैं। जहां फिल्म को आनंद एल राय डायरेक्ट कर रहे हैं, वहीं म्यूजिक ए आर रहमान का होगा। 'अतरंगी रे' की कहानी हिमांशु शर्मा ने लिखी है। इसकी शूटिंग इस साल 1 मार्च से स्टार्ट होगी। टी सीरीज के साथ कलर येलो और केप ऑफ गुड फिल्म इसका निर्माण कर रही हैं। फिल्म एक्सपर्ट और क्रिटिक तरण आदर्श ने ट्वीट करके इस बारे में जानकारी दी है।



अक्षय के पास हैं कई बड़ी फिल्में
फिल्म में काम कर रहे अक्षय कुमार का सितारा इस समय बुलंदी पर है। उनकी एक के बाद एक फिल्में ना सिर्फ कामयाब हो रही हैं बल्कि वे कई बड़े प्रोजेक्टस के साथ जुड़े हुए भी हैं। उनकी इस साल सूर्यवंशी और लक्ष्मी बॉम्ब रिलीज होने जा रही हैं जबकि अगले साल भी वे बच्चन पांडे, और बेल बॉटम में नजर आयेंगे। अब खबर है कि ये फिल्म 'अतरंगी रे' भी 14 फरवरी 2021 को रिलीज होगी।


सारा का भी है बेहतरीन दौर
फिल्म के साथ जुड़ चुकी सारा अली खान भी 'अतरंगी रे' में काम करने को लेकर खासी एक्साइटेड है। उन्होंने सोशल मीडिया पर अपनी खुशी को जाहिर भी किया है। सारा का भी समय इन दिनों काफी अच्छा चल रहा है। केदारनाथ मूवी से डेब्यु करने के बाद सारा सिम्बा में रणवीर के साथ नजर आई थीं। अब उनकी फिल्म लव आजकल भी इसी 14 फरवरी को रिलीज होने के तैयार है जिसमें वे कार्तिक आर्यन के साथ दिखाई देंगी। उन्होंने अतरंगी से जुड़े को लेकर कममेंट किया था कि उन्हें अपनी खुशकिस्मती पर भरोसा नहीं हो रहा।

