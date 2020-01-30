कानपुर। Atrangi Re release date reveal: एक के बाद एक हिट फिल्में दे रहे अक्षय कुमार की एक और बड़ी फिल्म की लीड कास्ट के बारे में पता चल गया, इस फिल्म का नाम 'अतरंगी रे' है और इसमें अक्षय के साथ लव आजकल के प्रमोशन में बिजी सारा अली खान और रांझणा फेम साउथ के एक्टर धनुष काम करेंगे। अब फिल्म की रिलीज की तारीख का भी अनाउंसमेंट हो गया है। फिल्म वेलेटाइन डे यानि 14 फरवरी 2021 को रिलीज होगी
#AkshayKumar, #Dhanush and #SaraAliKhan... Aanand L Rai's new film #AtrangiRe will release on #ValentineDay2021... Music by AR Rahman... Written by Himanshu Sharma... Presented by TSeries, Colour Yellow Productions and Cape Of Good Films. pic.twitter.com/SAfeb1ZAY1— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 30, 2020
जुड़ी शानदार टीम
'अतरंगी रे' के साथ पर्दे के पीछे भी कई बड़े नाम जुड़ रहे हैं। जहां फिल्म को आनंद एल राय डायरेक्ट कर रहे हैं, वहीं म्यूजिक ए आर रहमान का होगा। 'अतरंगी रे' की कहानी हिमांशु शर्मा ने लिखी है। इसकी शूटिंग इस साल 1 मार्च से स्टार्ट होगी। टी सीरीज के साथ कलर येलो और केप ऑफ गुड फिल्म इसका निर्माण कर रही हैं। फिल्म एक्सपर्ट और क्रिटिक तरण आदर्श ने ट्वीट करके इस बारे में जानकारी दी है।
IT'S OFFICIAL... #AkshayKumar, #Dhanush and #SaraAliKhan... Presenting the principal cast of Aanand L Rai's new film #AtrangiRe... Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Aanand L Rai... Music by AR Rahman... Written by Himanshu Sharma... Filming starts on 1 March 2020... Four first looks: pic.twitter.com/bT7GK3ACwP— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 30, 2020
अक्षय के पास हैं कई बड़ी फिल्में
फिल्म में काम कर रहे अक्षय कुमार का सितारा इस समय बुलंदी पर है। उनकी एक के बाद एक फिल्में ना सिर्फ कामयाब हो रही हैं बल्कि वे कई बड़े प्रोजेक्टस के साथ जुड़े हुए भी हैं। उनकी इस साल सूर्यवंशी और लक्ष्मी बॉम्ब रिलीज होने जा रही हैं जबकि अगले साल भी वे बच्चन पांडे, और बेल बॉटम में नजर आयेंगे। अब खबर है कि ये फिल्म 'अतरंगी रे' भी 14 फरवरी 2021 को रिलीज होगी।
I can&यt believe my luck 💫🌼☀️🌞🤩 My next film 🎥 🎞 : ATRANGI RE 👏🏻 Blessed to be working with @aanandlrai sir 🙏🏻 🤗 In an @arrahman musical 🎶 And so thankful to have @akshaykumar sir join hands with the extremely talented and incredibly humble @dhanushkraja and myself 🤝🤜🤛 Presented by @itsbhushankumar's @TSeries, @cypplofficial & #capeofgoodfilms 💁🏻♀️ And written by Himanshu Sharma Sir 📝📚 CANNOT WAIT TO START🧿💙 And cannot wait to come ⏰ Again, on Valentine&यs Day ❤️ 14th February 2021‼️
सारा का भी है बेहतरीन दौर
फिल्म के साथ जुड़ चुकी सारा अली खान भी 'अतरंगी रे' में काम करने को लेकर खासी एक्साइटेड है। उन्होंने सोशल मीडिया पर अपनी खुशी को जाहिर भी किया है। सारा का भी समय इन दिनों काफी अच्छा चल रहा है। केदारनाथ मूवी से डेब्यु करने के बाद सारा सिम्बा में रणवीर के साथ नजर आई थीं। अब उनकी फिल्म लव आजकल भी इसी 14 फरवरी को रिलीज होने के तैयार है जिसमें वे कार्तिक आर्यन के साथ दिखाई देंगी। उन्होंने अतरंगी से जुड़े को लेकर कममेंट किया था कि उन्हें अपनी खुशकिस्मती पर भरोसा नहीं हो रहा।
