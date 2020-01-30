View this post on Instagram

I can&यt believe my luck 💫🌼☀️🌞🤩 My next film 🎥 🎞 : ATRANGI RE 👏🏻 Blessed to be working with @aanandlrai sir 🙏🏻 🤗 In an @arrahman musical 🎶 And so thankful to have @akshaykumar sir join hands with the extremely talented and incredibly humble @dhanushkraja and myself 🤝🤜🤛 Presented by @itsbhushankumar's @TSeries, @cypplofficial & #capeofgoodfilms 💁🏻♀️ And written by Himanshu Sharma Sir 📝📚 CANNOT WAIT TO START🧿💙 And cannot wait to come ⏰ Again, on Valentine&यs Day ❤️ 14th February 2021‼️

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on Jan 29, 2020 at 8:21pm PST