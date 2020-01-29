मुंबई (मिड-डे)। ayushmann khurrana ने बताया, 'यह मूवी करना मेरी जिंदगी के कुछ सबसे अहम फैसलों में से एक था। इंडस्ट्री के कई लोगों ने मुझसे कहा कि मैं एक बार फिर सोच लूं क्योंकि किसी भी लीडिंग एक्टर ने पर्दे पर 'गे' शख्स का रोल नहीं किया है पर मुझे पता था कि इस स्टीरियोटाइप को तोड़ना पड़ेगा और इसमें डुबकी लगानी पड़ेगी।'


अरे, सोसाइटी और कम्यूनिटी क्या कहेगी?
बॉक्स ऑफिस पर एक के बाद एक उनकी सक्सेसफुल मूवीज देखकर कोई भी कह सकता है कि उन्हें हिट मूवीज देने का फॉर्मूला मिल गया है पर आयुष्मान कहते हैं कि वह कोई स्क्रिप्ट चुनते वक्त सिर्फ अपने अंदर की आवाज सुनते हैं। उनके मुताबिक, 'मेरी फैमिली ने मुझसे कहा है कि मैं सोसाइटी और मेरी कम्यूनिटी क्या कहेगी, की परवाह किए बिना अपने मन की आवाज सुनूं। मुझे कुछ भी अलग करने का 'फ्री पास' मिला हुआ है और मैं खासकर 'एलजीबीटीक्यू' कम्यूनिटी से जुड़े टैबू को लेकर अवेयरनेस फैलाना चाहता हूं।'


