Bharat Bandh Today Live Updates: हड़ताल का हाल, देखें कहां रोकी जा रहीं ट्रेनें कहां हो रही तोड़फोड़

09:10 AM

सिलीगुड़ी : उत्तर बंगाल राज्य परिवहन निगम (NBSTC) के बस चालक ने विरोध प्रदर्शन के मद्देनजर #BharatBandh के दौरान एक हेलमेट पहन रखा है। 'सेंट्रल गवर्नमेंट की मजदूर विरोधी नीतियों' के खिलाफ दस ट्रेड यूनियनों ने बुलाया है #WestBengal

Siliguri: A North Bengal State Transport Corporation(NBSTC) bus driver wears a helmet in wake of protests during #BharatBandh called by ten trade unions against 'anti-worker policies of Central Govt' #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/ZCbe7uRq4m