Bharat Bandh Today Live Updates: हड़ताल का हाल, देखें कहां रोकी जा रहीं ट्रेनें कहां हो रही तोड़फोड़

By: Shweta Mishra | Updated Date: Wed, 08 Jan 2020 09:16:00 (IST)
Bharat Bandh आज करीब दस केंद्रीय ट्रेड यूनियनों की ओर से भारत बंद बुलाया गया है। इन यूनियनों ने सरकार की 'जनविरोधी' नीतियों के विरोध में बंद का आह्वाहन किया है। आइए यहां देखें देश के अलग-अलग हिस्सों से भारत बंद का हाल...

HIGHLIGHT

  1. आज दस केंद्रीय ट्रेड यूनियनों ने किया भारत बंद
  2. सरकार की 'जनविरोधी' नीतियों के खिलाफ हड़ताल
  3. पश्चिम बंगाल में भारत बंद का दिख रहा व्यापक असर
  4. रोकी जा रही ट्रेंने और वाहनों की हो रही तोड़फोड़

कानपुर। Bharat Bandh सरकार ने सार्वजनिक क्षेत्र के उपक्रमों को अपने कर्मचारियों को बुधवार को बुलाए गए "भारत बंद" से दूर रखने के लिए कहा है। सरकार की वार्निंग के बाद भी आज दस केंद्रीय ट्रेड यूनियनों की ओर से बुलाए गए भारत बंद में लोग सड़कों पर उतरे हैं। पश्चिम बंगाल समेत देश के कई हिस्सों में लोग सड़कों पर वाहनों में तोड़फोड़ कर रहे हैं। कई जगहों पर ट्रेनें आदि रोकी जा रही हैं। सरकार विरोधी नारेबाजी जारी है।

08 Jan,2020

  • 09:10 AM

    सिलीगुड़ी : उत्तर बंगाल राज्य परिवहन निगम (NBSTC) के बस चालक ने विरोध प्रदर्शन के मद्देनजर #BharatBandh के दौरान एक हेलमेट पहन रखा है। 'सेंट्रल गवर्नमेंट की मजदूर विरोधी नीतियों' के खिलाफ दस ट्रेड यूनियनों ने बुलाया है #WestBengal

  • 09:07 AM

    पश्चिम बंगाल : उत्तर 24 परगना के कांचरापारा में भी प्रदर्शनकारियों ने रेलवे ट्रैक जाम कर दिया। दस ट्रेड यूनियनों ने आज # केंद्रीय सरकार की मजदूर विरोधी नीतियों के खिलाफ # भारत बंद का आह्वान किया है

