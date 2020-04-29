नई दिल्ली (एएनआई)। Irrfan Khan death: महज 53 साल की उम्प में एक रेयर किस्म के कैंसर से जंग में ये बेहतरीन एक्टर हार गया। बुधवार को मुंबई के कोकिलाबेवन अस्पताल में इरफान खान का निधन हो गया। इरफान कुछ समय पहले ही विदेश से इलाज करा कर वापस आये थे और ये कह कर कि वे पूरी तरह स्वस्थ हैं अपनी फिल्म अंग्रेजी मीडियम पूरी की थी। इरफान की डेथ पर ना सिर्फ बॉलीवुड बल्कि स्पोर्टस की दुनिया से भी कई हस्तियों ने अपना दुख प्रकट किया है।

Heartbroken to hear about Irrfan&यs untimely demise. It&यs an irreparable loss for Indian cinema. Deepest condolences to his wife & sons. RIP Irrfan. — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 29, 2020

अजय देवगन, अक्षय कुमार और शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा जैसे नामचीन स्टार्स ने इरफान की मौत को दुखद बताया और उनके परिवार को सांत्वना देते हुए कहा कि उनकी कमी पूरी नहीं की जा सकती, वे शानदार अभिनेता और जिंदादिल इंसान थे।

Heartfelt condolences on the untimely demise of a self made, brilliant, versatile actor par excellence our own #IrrfanKhan. He was certainly one of the best in our film industry. A thorough gentleman & fine human being @irrfank. A man of few words, but a volcano of talent. — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) April 29, 2020

Such terrible news...saddened to hear about the demise of #IrrfanKhan, one of the finest actors of our time. May God give strength to his family in this difficult time 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 29, 2020

शबाना आजमी ने ट्विटर पर कहा कि इरफान की मौत की खबर सुन कर बहुत दुख हुआ वो बहुत जल्दी दुनिया से चले गए। तापसी पन्नू ने भी ट्विटर पर खेद जताते हुए कहा कि जब हम सोचते हैं कि अब सब ठीक है कुछ बुरा नहीं होगा तभी ऐसा कुछ तकलीफ देने वाला घट जाता है।

When we thought nothing could make us feel worse,this happened. I think I will refuse to believe you are no more by watching all your work time n again n again n again. I have known you that way n shall continue to know you that way for ever. You ARE the best we have #IrrfanKhan — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) April 29, 2020

फिल्ममेकर से एक्टर बने फरहान अख्तर ने कहा कि इरफान का जाना लंबे समय तक महसूस होता रहेगा। रवीना टंडन ने अफसोस जताते हुए कहा कि वे शानदार को-स्टार, बेहतरीन एक्टर और खूबसूरत इंसान थे।

तमन्ना भाटिया भी इरफान की डेथ की खबर से स्तब्ध और आहत हैं। जबकि उर्मिला मातोंडकर ने उनके परिवार को सांत्वना देते हुए निधन पर शोक जताते हुए कहा कि सब उन्हें बहुत मिस करेंगे।

R.I.P @irrfank Ji. Always enjoyed your amazing work and your mind-blowing skills as an actor and artist. Sincere condolences and prayers for the family. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/dh6QdDs9nh — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) April 29, 2020

स्पोर्टस पर्सनैलिटी में भारत के स्टार बल्लेबाज शिखर धवन ने उनके निधन पर शोक व्यक्त किया और कहा कि उन्होंने हमेशा इरफान की एक्टिंग और माइंडब्लोइंग स्किल को इंज्वॉय किया है। उन्होंने भी ट्वीट करके इरफान को श्रद्धांजलि दी। सुरेश रैना और दमदार क्रिकेटर युवराज सिंह ने भी इरफान की मृत्यु पर दुख जताया।

खान की आखिरी रिलीज फिल्म 'अंग्रेजी मीडियम' थी जो कोरोनावायरस के हमले के दौरान रिलीज हुई औऱ हाल में ही उसे ओटीटी प्लेटफॉर्म पर दोबारा रिलीज किया गया। फिल्म में उनके साथ करीना कपूर ने भी काम किया है। 'द लंचबॉक्स' और 'पान सिंह तोमर' जैसी फिल्मों में काम कर चुके इस एक्टर को फैंस और क्रिटिक दोनों ही समान रूप से पसंद करते थे।

