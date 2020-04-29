नई दिल्ली (एएनआई)। Irrfan Khan death: महज 53 साल की उम्प में एक रेयर किस्म के कैंसर से जंग में ये बेहतरीन एक्टर हार गया। बुधवार को मुंबई के कोकिलाबेवन अस्पताल में इरफान खान का निधन हो गया। इरफान कुछ समय पहले ही विदेश से इलाज करा कर वापस आये थे और ये कह कर कि वे पूरी तरह स्वस्थ हैं अपनी फिल्म अंग्रेजी मीडियम पूरी की थी। इरफान की डेथ पर ना सिर्फ बॉलीवुड बल्कि स्पोर्टस की दुनिया से भी कई हस्तियों ने अपना दुख प्रकट किया है।

अजय देवगन, अक्षय कुमार और शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा जैसे नामचीन स्टार्स ने इरफान की मौत को दुखद बताया और उनके परिवार को सांत्वना देते हुए कहा कि उनकी कमी पूरी नहीं की जा सकती, वे शानदार अभिनेता और जिंदादिल इंसान थे।

शबाना आजमी ने ट्विटर पर कहा कि इरफान की मौत की खबर सुन कर बहुत दुख हुआ वो बहुत जल्दी दुनिया से चले गए। तापसी पन्नू ने भी ट्विटर पर खेद जताते हुए कहा कि जब हम सोचते हैं कि अब सब ठीक है कुछ बुरा नहीं होगा तभी ऐसा कुछ तकलीफ देने वाला घट जाता है।

फिल्ममेकर से एक्टर बने फरहान अख्तर ने कहा कि इरफान का जाना लंबे समय तक महसूस होता रहेगा। रवीना टंडन ने अफसोस जताते हुए कहा कि वे शानदार को-स्टार, बेहतरीन एक्टर और खूबसूरत इंसान थे।

तमन्ना भाटिया भी इरफान की डेथ की खबर से स्तब्ध और आहत हैं। जबकि उर्मिला मातोंडकर ने उनके परिवार को सांत्वना देते हुए निधन पर शोक जताते हुए कहा कि सब उन्हें बहुत मिस करेंगे।

स्पोर्टस पर्सनैलिटी में भारत के स्टार बल्लेबाज शिखर धवन ने उनके निधन पर शोक व्यक्त किया और कहा कि उन्होंने हमेशा इरफान की एक्टिंग और माइंडब्लोइंग स्किल को इंज्वॉय किया है। उन्होंने भी ट्वीट करके इरफान को श्रद्धांजलि दी। सुरेश रैना और दमदार क्रिकेटर युवराज सिंह ने भी इरफान की मृत्यु पर दुख जताया।

खान की आखिरी रिलीज फिल्म 'अंग्रेजी मीडियम' थी जो कोरोनावायरस के हमले के दौरान रिलीज हुई औऱ हाल में ही उसे ओटीटी प्लेटफॉर्म पर दोबारा रिलीज किया गया। फिल्म में उनके साथ करीना कपूर ने भी काम किया है। 'द लंचबॉक्स' और 'पान सिंह तोमर' जैसी फिल्मों में काम कर चुके इस एक्टर को फैंस और क्रिटिक दोनों ही समान रूप से पसंद करते थे।

