मुंबई (मिड-डे)। What's In Your Dabba Chalenge : बॉलीवुड स्टार्स के बीच इस समय वॉट्स इन योर डिब्बा चैलेंज काफी जोर पकड़ रहा है जिसकी शुरुआत ट्विंकल खन्ना ने की है। इसके लिए उन्होंने सोशल मीडिया पर अपने हेल्दी खाने की प्लेट शेयर की। इसमें बीटरूट्स की टेस्टी टिक्की काफी यमी लग रही थी। इसके बाद बॉलीवुड के कई जाने- माने चेहरों ने उनके इस चैलेंज को एक्सेप्ट करते हुए अपने- अपने डिब्बे में टेस्टी फूड की फोटो सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर की।

बहुत टेस्टी है ये डिब्बा
इस दौरान एक्ट्रेस कैटरीना कैफ ने अपने डिब्बे की फोटो शेयर की जिसमें वह इडली और चटनी खाती नजर आईं। वहीं एक्ट्रेस भूमि पेडनेकर ने भी अपने टेस्टी डिब्बे की फोटो शेयर की, जिसमें एवोकाडो और चिकन सलाद, रोटी, चिकन करी, मशरूम और टोक्यो टिक्की थी।

My mom has always told me that healthy eating should be a way of life and not a diet ... so I completely agree with @akshaykumar on this one .....Here&यs a sneak peak of what&यs in my dabba , so this is my mid morning snack ( or as lord of the rings put it second breakfast 😊I try to eat simply and not too complex and have been taught by @dr.jewelgamadia to not be afraid of eating rice ... so what better then idli chutney Traditionally Idli is made from naturally fermenting the rice and Urad dal batter. I also end up adding some yoghurt to ferment it further. (this makes the idlis fluffier) I prefer having a spread of accompaniments. I usually do three chutneys moringa spinach chutney, tomato & beetroot chutney & plain coconut chutney . The other accompaniments can be Sambhar or rasam depending on my mood 😋 I nominate @yasminkarachiwala and @varundvn to know more how they eat healthy @tweakindia #whatsinyourdabba

ये स्टार्स भी नहीं रहे पीछे
तुषार कपूर ने भी अपने हेल्दी डिब्बे की फोटो शेयर की, जिसमें तूर दाल, मसाला करेला और रोटी थी। मलाइका अरोड़ा के डिब्बे में जुकनी नूडल्स विद रेड बेल पेपर था। एक्टे्रस सोनाली बेंद्रे बहल की प्लेट में महाराष्ट्रियन साबुदाना खिचड़ी को टेस्टी ट्विस्ट दिया गया था।


