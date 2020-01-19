View this post on Instagram

I may occasionally be a &VADA PAV-ERED&य girl but I also carry some healthy treats in my dabba like these yummy beetroot tikkis! I am also nominating @akshaykumar @malaikaaroraofficial and @iamsonalibendre to let me have a peek inside their dabbas. I'd love to know your favourite healthy treats. Share a photo on social media with #WhatsInYourDabba and tag @tweakindia Recipe Corner Wash and grate the beetroot,then sauté in a pan until the water dries out. Add some grated paneer, chat masala, salt, jeera and dhaniya powder and bread crumbs to the beetroot. Add a little oil and mix gently. Then make tikki out of it. Let it rest for 15 minutes, shallow fry in a pan with minimum oil.

