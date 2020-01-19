मुंबई (मिड-डे)। What's In Your Dabba Chalenge : बॉलीवुड स्टार्स के बीच इस समय वॉट्स इन योर डिब्बा चैलेंज काफी जोर पकड़ रहा है जिसकी शुरुआत ट्विंकल खन्ना ने की है। इसके लिए उन्होंने सोशल मीडिया पर अपने हेल्दी खाने की प्लेट शेयर की। इसमें बीटरूट्स की टेस्टी टिक्की काफी यमी लग रही थी। इसके बाद बॉलीवुड के कई जाने- माने चेहरों ने उनके इस चैलेंज को एक्सेप्ट करते हुए अपने- अपने डिब्बे में टेस्टी फूड की फोटो सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर की।
बहुत टेस्टी है ये डिब्बा
इस दौरान एक्ट्रेस कैटरीना कैफ ने अपने डिब्बे की फोटो शेयर की जिसमें वह इडली और चटनी खाती नजर आईं। वहीं एक्ट्रेस भूमि पेडनेकर ने भी अपने टेस्टी डिब्बे की फोटो शेयर की, जिसमें एवोकाडो और चिकन सलाद, रोटी, चिकन करी, मशरूम और टोक्यो टिक्की थी।
ये स्टार्स भी नहीं रहे पीछे
तुषार कपूर ने भी अपने हेल्दी डिब्बे की फोटो शेयर की, जिसमें तूर दाल, मसाला करेला और रोटी थी। मलाइका अरोड़ा के डिब्बे में जुकनी नूडल्स विद रेड बेल पेपर था। एक्टे्रस सोनाली बेंद्रे बहल की प्लेट में महाराष्ट्रियन साबुदाना खिचड़ी को टेस्टी ट्विस्ट दिया गया था।
कैटरीना कैफ ने शेयर की रोहित शेट्टी और अक्षय कुमार के साथ तस्वीर
