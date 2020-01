View this post on Instagram

~THE POWER OF PINK~ Being a Michelin Star Chef, no one takes risks like this. To start something so new in creative fields.....but some inner voice made me do it. . Just to be eligible for Oscars2020. (BEST FEATURE FILM) Just to be on this list. (Link in Bio...) Jai Ma Ganga. (Hail River Ganges)On your banks I was reincarnated & now thissss miracle. On Ganga&यs banks, I wrote the story-screenplay-scenes-concept-characters-music-novel of THE LAST COLOR As she touched my feet & made me alive again & again. Singing lullabies to me at the night. Everything was a gift from the Universe. And today when I saw the list on OSCARS - “ELIGIBLE FOR THE 92ND ACADEMY AWARDS” My heart believes that this movie was made through me for some cosmic cause. Thank you @neena_gupta and everyone for believing in my story. Thank you Mama for being with me at every fall. 😍🙏🏼❤️💗

