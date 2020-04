View this post on Instagram

I express my sincere gratitude to all #SupplyWarriors who are risking their lives every day to serve the nation. We salute your determination towards keeping #India connected amidst lockdown. #IndiaFightsCorona @PMOIndia @COVIDNewsByMIB @MIB_India @swachhbharat

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on Apr 8, 2020 at 7:55am PDT