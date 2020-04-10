नई दिल्ली (एएनआई)। Coronavirus कोरोना वायरस के मामले देश में 6 हजार पार हो गए हैं। मिनिस्ट्री ऑफ हेल्थ एंड फैमिली वेलफेयर पर सुबह 9 बजे तक अपडेट डिटेल के मुताबिक कोरोना के कुल मामले 6,412 मामले अब तक सामने आ चुके हैं। इसमें माैत और कोरोना पीड़ितों के ठीक होने के मामले भी शामिल है। वर्तमान में देश में कोरोना के एक्टिव केस 5,709 हैं। वहीं 503 मरीज ठीक और डिस्चार्ज हुए हैं, जबकि 199 लाेगों की कोरोना से माैत हो चुकी है। वहीं 1 मरीज पलायन कर गया है। वहीं राज्यवार बात करें तो महाराष्ट्र के हालात काफी गंभीर हैं। यहां सबसे ज्यादा मामले सामने आ रहे हैं। इंडियन काउंसिल ऑफ मेडिकल रिसर्च (ICMR) के अनुसार, अब तक कोरोना वायरस के एक लाख तीस हजार सैंपल का टेस्ट किया जा चुका है।
यहां देखें कोरोना वायरस के राज्यवार कुल आंकड़ें
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases (Including 71 foreign Nationals)
|Cured/Discharged/
Migrated
|Death
|1
|Andhra Pradesh
|348
|6
|4
|2
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|11
|0
|0
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Assam
|29
|0
|0
|5
|Bihar
|39
|0
|1
|6
|Chandigarh
|18
|7
|0
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|10
|9
|0
|8
|Delhi
|720
|25
|12
|9
|Goa
|7
|0
|0
|10
|Gujarat
|241
|26
|17
|11
|Haryana
|169
|29
|3
|12
|Himachal Pradesh
|18
|2
|1
|13
|Jammu and Kashmir
|158
|4
|4
|14
|Jharkhand
|13
|0
|1
|15
|Karnataka
|181
|28
|5
|16
|Kerala
|357
|96
|2
|17
|Ladakh
|15
|10
|0
|18
|Madhya Pradesh
|259
|0
|16
|19
|Maharashtra
|1364
|125
|97
|20
|Manipur
|2
|1
|0
|21
|Mizoram
|1
|0
|0
|22
|Odisha
|44
|2
|1
|23
|Puducherry
|5
|1
|0
|24
|Punjab
|101
|4
|8
|25
|Rajasthan
|463
|21
|3
|26
|Tamil Nadu
|834
|21
|8
|27
|Telengana
|442
|35
|7
|28
|Tripura
|1
|0
|0
|29
|Uttarakhand
|35
|5
|0
|30
|Uttar Pradesh
|410
|31
|4
|31
|West Bengal
|116
|16
|5
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|6412*
|504
|199
