नई दिल्ली (एएनआई)। Coronavirus कोरोना वायरस के मामले देश में 6 हजार पार हो गए हैं। मिनिस्ट्री ऑफ हेल्थ एंड फैमिली वेलफेयर पर सुबह 9 बजे तक अपडेट डिटेल के मुताबिक कोरोना के कुल मामले 6,412 मामले अब तक सामने आ चुके हैं। इसमें माैत और कोरोना पीड़ितों के ठीक होने के मामले भी शामिल है। वर्तमान में देश में कोरोना के एक्टिव केस 5,709 हैं। वहीं 503 मरीज ठीक और डिस्चार्ज हुए हैं, जबकि 199 लाेगों की कोरोना से माैत हो चुकी है। वहीं 1 मरीज पलायन कर गया है। वहीं राज्यवार बात करें तो महाराष्ट्र के हालात काफी गंभीर हैं। यहां सबसे ज्यादा मामले सामने आ रहे हैं। इंडियन काउंसिल ऑफ मेडिकल रिसर्च (ICMR) के अनुसार, अब तक कोरोना वायरस के एक लाख तीस हजार सैंपल का टेस्ट किया जा चुका है।

यहां देखें कोरोना वायरस के राज्यवार कुल आंकड़ें

S. No.Name of State / UTTotal Confirmed cases (Including 71 foreign Nationals) Cured/Discharged/
Migrated		Death
1Andhra Pradesh34864
2Andaman and Nicobar Islands1100
3Arunachal Pradesh100
4Assam2900
5Bihar3901
6Chandigarh1870
7Chhattisgarh1090
8Delhi7202512
9Goa700
10Gujarat2412617
11Haryana169293
12Himachal Pradesh1821
13Jammu and Kashmir15844
14Jharkhand1301
15Karnataka181285
16Kerala357962
17Ladakh15100
18Madhya Pradesh259016
19Maharashtra136412597
20Manipur210
21Mizoram100
22Odisha4421
23Puducherry510
24Punjab10148
25Rajasthan463213
26Tamil Nadu834218
27Telengana442357
28Tripura100
29Uttarakhand3550
30Uttar Pradesh410314
31West Bengal116165
Total number of confirmed cases in India6412*504199



Posted By: Shweta Mishra

