This is my humble request to few citizens of India, kindly stay home and please don't step out unless it's an emergency. Please think about those people who are abiding by law and staying home during this lockdown. Your callousness is causing us extension of lockdown. We need to maintain social distancing and be careful. Please hear me out, it's my humble request... #Stayhome #homequarantine #staysafe

A post shared by Dream Girl Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhemamalini) on Apr 19, 2020 at 2:43am PDT