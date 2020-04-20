नई दिल्ली (एएनआई)। Coronavirus : बाॅलीवुड की एवरग्रीन वेटरन एक्ट्रेस हेमा मालिनी ने इंस्टाग्राम पर एक वीडियो पोस्ट किया है। इसमें वो सीता से गीता मोड में जाती दिख रही हैं। बता दें कि ये हेमा मालिनी की एक फिल्म में उनके फेमस डबल रोल किरदारों के नाम थे। शनिवार को उन्होंने एक वीडियो शेयर किया है जिसमें डाॅक्टर्स पर हुए हमले की निंदा की गई है। हालांकि एक्ट्रेस उन सभी लोगों से भी नाराज हैं जो कोरोना महामारी के चलते लागू लाॅकडाउन का उलंघन कर रहे हैं।
This is my humble request to few citizens of India, kindly stay home and please don't step out unless it's an emergency. Please think about those people who are abiding by law and staying home during this lockdown. Your callousness is causing us extension of lockdown. We need to maintain social distancing and be careful. Please hear me out, it's my humble request... #Stayhome #homequarantine #staysafe
हेमा ने की घरों में रहने की अपील
रविवार को हेमा मालिनी ने अपने फैंस से अपील करी कि कृपया आप सभी घर पर ही रहें और जब तक कोई इमरजेंसी न हो घर से बाहर न निकलें। इंस्टाग्राम पर शेयर किए गए वीडियो मैसेज में एक्ट्रेस ने कहा, 'वे सभी लोग खुद को परेशानी में डाल रहे हैं जो कोरोना वायरस के फैलाने में मदद कर रहे हैं। इस तरह के लोगों की वजह से लाॅकडाउन की अवधि बढ़ाई जा सकती है।' एक्ट्रेस का ये वीडियो सिर्फ एक मिनट का है। उन्होंने आगे कहा, 'मैं सभी से दरख्वास्त करती हूं कि वे अपने घरों में रहें अपने परिवार और देश के लिए।'
Friends, I&यm sure you must have read about/watched how our brave corona warriors have been attackd in certain pockets with stone pelting causing severe injuries to them. Docs, nurses, policemen, none are spared!Utterly disgusting! These people are sacrificing so much-treat them with respect #StaySafe #StayHome #lockdown #covid19
डाॅक्टर्स पर हमले करने वालों पर हो एक्शन
हेमा मालिनी ने अपनी पोस्ट में आगे लिखा, 'प्लीज उन लोगों के बारे में सोचें जो इस दौरान देश के कानून का पालन कर रहे हैं और लाॅकडाउन के दौरान घर में ही रह रहे हैं। आपका बेवजह घर से बाहर निकलना लाॅकडाउन को बढ़ा सकता है। हमें सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का ख्याल रखना होगा।प्लीज मुझे सुनें।' वहीं हेमा ने वीडियो पोस्ट में कहा, 'याद रहे अगर कोरोना बचे रहेंगे तो जिंदगी बची रहेगी।' इसके साथ ही एक्ट्रेस ने प्रशासन को इस पर कड़े एक्शन लेने की सलाह भी दी है।
