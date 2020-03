View this post on Instagram

Hopefully when I&यm able to go back to Kathak class I&यll learn how to keep my feet together during chakkars! But until then, here&यs this throwback video of me almost falling for 16 seconds😄 @rajendrachaturvedi @gopikrishnakathak

A post shared by Alaya F (@alaya.f) on Mar 25, 2020 at 12:36am PDT