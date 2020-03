View this post on Instagram

Going off to bed. Sending you all loving vibes. Stay safe you guys ❤ Thank you for your concern but I am not in the ICU. I am fine. I hope my next test is negative. Waiting to go home to my kids and family 🤗❤ miss them!

