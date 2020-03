View this post on Instagram

83 is not just our film but the entire nation&यs film. But the health and safety of the nation always comes first. Stay safe, take care. We shall be back soon! . @kabirkhankk @deepikapadukone @sarkarshibasish #SajidNadiadwala @vishnuinduri @ipritamofficial @reliance.entertainment @_kaproductions @fuhsephantom @nadiadwalagrandson @vibrimedia @zeemusiccompany @pvrpictures @83thefilm

