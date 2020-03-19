कानपुर। Coronavirus Impact : कोरोना इन दिनों काफी तेजी से फैल रहा है और दिन पर दिन कोरोना पाॅजिटिव लोगों की संख्या भी देश में बढ़ती ही जा रही है। इसके मद्देनजर बाॅलीवुड फिल्मों की रिलीज टालनी व रोकनी पड़ी क्योंकि सरकार की तरफ से थियेटर्स बंद रखने के निर्देश हैं। तो चलिए जानते हैं कौन- कौन सी फिल्मों की रिलीज टली है।
सूर्यवंशी
रोहित शेट्टी की फिल्म सूर्यवंशी की रिलीज डेट भी टाली जा चुकी है। रोहित शेट्टी ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम से खुद ही पोस्ट जारी कर इस बात की जानकारी दी है। हालांकि अभी तक कोई नई रिलीज डेट सामने नहीं आई है। मालूम हो इस फिल्म के लीड स्टार अक्षय कुमार व कैटरीना कैफ हैं।
Sooryavanshi is an experience that we have created for you with over a year of dedication and hard work, and the response we received for its trailer was nothing less than electrifying and made it clear that this film truly belongs to its audience... We have been as excited as you are to present the film to you and your family, but due to the recent outburst of the COVID – 19 (Coronavirus), we, the makers, have decided to postpone the release of your film Sooryavanshi, keeping in mind the health and safety of our beloved audience... And therefore, Sooryavanshi will be back for you just when the time is right... After all, safety comes first... Until then, keep the excitement alive, take good care of yourself and stay strong... We shall pull through this... -Team SOORYAVANSHI
अंग्रेजी मीडियम
इरफान खान व राधिका मदान की फिल्म अंग्रेजी मीडियम की रिलीज भी टाली गई है। हालांकि कई राज्यों में ये अपने निर्धारित दिन यानी कि 13 मार्च को रिलीज हुई है पर कई जगहों पर इसकी रिलीज डेट टाली जा चुकी है। फिल्म में करीना कपूर और रणवीर शौरी ने भी अहम भूमिका निभाई है।
Director #Homiadajania who directed #irrfankhan starrer #AngreziMedium took to his Instagram to make an announcement about the Re-release of the film as cinema halls shut across India amidst the global outbreak of the novel #coronavirus https://t.co/GEQ6M6PaYC— Deccan Chronicle (@DeccanChronicle) March 14, 2020
संदीप और पिंकि फरार
अर्जुन कपूर व परिणीति चोपड़ा की फिल्म संदीप और पिंकि फरार की भी रिलीज डेट टाली जा चुकी है। मालूम हो ये 20 मार्च को रिलीज होने वाली थी फिलहाल ये टाली जा चुकी है। कोरोना वायरस का असर हर इंडस्ट्री पर पड़ रहा है तो बाॅलीवुड इससे अछूता कैसे रह सकता है।
Given the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the country, we have decided to postpone the release of Dibakar Banerjee&यs Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The health and safety of everyone is of utmost importance at this time.— Yash Raj Films (@yrf) March 14, 2020
हाथी मेरे साथी
हाथी मेरे साथी फिल्म की रिलीज भी पोस्टपोन कर दी गई है। इराॅस नाउ के ट्विटर हैंडल से ये जानकारी जारी की गई जिसमें कैप्शन लिखा था, 'क्योंकि सेहत और सेफ्टी सबसे पहले आती है। उम्मीद है कि आप सभी को थियेटर्स में जल्द देखेंगे। तब तक बचे रहें।'
Because health and safety comes above everything!🙏🏻— Eros Now (@ErosNow) March 16, 2020
Hope to see you guys soon at the theatres. Till then, stay safe! #HaathiMereSaathi #Aranya #Kaadan #ErosNow @RanaDaggubati #PrabuSolomon @TheVishnuVishal @PulkitSamrat @ShriyaP @zyhssn @ErosIntlPlc #SaveTheElephant🐘#Haathi pic.twitter.com/SsgLE1Blga
सर
लोगों की सेहत और हेल्थ मिनिस्ट्री से जारी की गई एडवाइजरी को ध्यान में रखते हुए हमने डिसाइड किया है कि अपनी फिल्म सर को पोस्टपाॅन्ड करेंगे। हम अपनी फिल्म को होम ऑडियंस(इंडिया) के बीच जल्द रिलीज करना चाहते हैं और रिलीज से जुड़ी अपडेट जल्द ही देंगे।
Bearing in mind public health concerns & the advisory from the Health Ministry, we have decided to postpone the release of SIR. We look forward to sharing our film with our home audience in India and will announce an updated release date asap. @RohenaGera @TillotamaShome pic.twitter.com/VbCXPWNapo— Shiladitya Bora (@ShiladityaBora) March 12, 2020
