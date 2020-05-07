नई दिल्ली (एएनआई)। देश में कोरोना वायरस मामलों की संख्या में दिन ब दिन इजाफा होता जा रहा है। महाराष्ट्र समेत कई राज्यों में हालात काफी गंभीर है। केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य और परिवार कल्याण मंत्रालय के अनुसार गुरुवार को अपडेट हुए काेरोना वायरस मामलों की संख्या 52,952 हो गई है। इसमें 1,783 लोगों की जान भी जा चुकी है। वहीं वर्तमान में पूरे देश में कोरोना वायरस के करीब 35,902 सक्रिय मामले हैं जबकि 15,266 कोरोना वायरस पॉजिटिव मरीज ठीक हो गए हैं और उन्हें छुट्टी भी दे दी गई। वहीं एक मरीज पलायन कर गया।
अब तक 16,758 मामले सामने आ चुके
देश में सबसे ज्यादा मरीजों की संख्या महाराष्ट्र में है। यहां अब तक 16,758 मामले सामने आ चुके हैं। इसके बाद गुजरात में 6,625 कोरोना वायरस के मरीज दर्ज हुए हैं। वहीं देश की राजधानी दिल्ली में 5,532 मामले अब तक सामने आए हैं। दिल्ली में भी कोरोना वायरस की रफ्तार तेजी से बढती जा रही है। यहां पर 24 घंटे में 428 नए कोरोना वायरस मामले सामने आए हैं। एक दिन में कोरोना वायरस से संक्रमित होने वालों की यहां यह सबसे बड़ी संख्या है।
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases (Including 111 foreign Nationals)
|Cured/Discharged/
Migrated
|Deaths ( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|33
|32
|0
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|1777
|729
|36
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Assam
|45
|32
|1
|5
|Bihar
|542
|188
|4
|6
|Chandigarh
|120
|21
|1
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|59
|36
|0
|8
|Dadar Nagar Haveli
|1
|0
|0
|9
|Delhi
|5532
|1542
|65
|10
|Goa
|7
|7
|0
|11
|Gujarat
|6625
|1500
|396
|12
|Haryana
|594
|260
|7
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|45
|38
|2
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|775
|322
|8
|15
|Jharkhand
|127
|37
|3
|16
|Karnataka
|693
|354
|29
|17
|Kerala
|503
|469
|4
|18
|Ladakh
|41
|17
|0
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|3138
|1099
|185
|20
|Maharashtra
|16758
|3094
|651
|21
|Manipur
|2
|2
|0
|22
|Meghalaya
|12
|10
|1
|23
|Mizoram
|1
|0
|0
|24
|Odisha
|185
|61
|2
|25
|Puducherry
|9
|6
|0
|26
|Punjab
|1516
|135
|27
|27
|Rajasthan
|3317
|1596
|92
|28
|Tamil Nadu
|4829
|1516
|35
|29
|Telengana
|1107
|628
|29
|30
|Tripura
|43
|2
|0
|31
|Uttarakhand
|61
|39
|1
|32
|Uttar Pradesh
|2998
|1130
|60
|33
|West Bengal
|1456
|364
|144
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|52952*
|15267
|1783
|*States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|*Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR
