नई दिल्ली (एएनआई)। देश में कोरोना वायरस मामलों की संख्या में दिन ब दिन इजाफा होता जा रहा है। महाराष्ट्र समेत कई राज्यों में हालात काफी गंभीर है। केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य और परिवार कल्याण मंत्रालय के अनुसार गुरुवार को अपडेट हुए काेरोना वायरस मामलों की संख्या 52,952 हो गई है। इसमें 1,783 लोगों की जान भी जा चुकी है। वहीं वर्तमान में पूरे देश में कोरोना वायरस के करीब 35,902 सक्रिय मामले हैं जबकि 15,266 कोरोना वायरस पॉजिटिव मरीज ठीक हो गए हैं और उन्हें छुट्टी भी दे दी गई। वहीं एक मरीज पलायन कर गया।


अब तक 16,758 मामले सामने आ चुके

देश में सबसे ज्यादा मरीजों की संख्या महाराष्ट्र में है। यहां अब तक 16,758 मामले सामने आ चुके हैं। इसके बाद गुजरात में 6,625 कोरोना वायरस के मरीज दर्ज हुए हैं। वहीं देश की राजधानी दिल्ली में 5,532 मामले अब तक सामने आए हैं। दिल्ली में भी कोरोना वायरस की रफ्तार तेजी से बढती जा रही है। यहां पर 24 घंटे में 428 नए कोरोना वायरस मामले सामने आए हैं। एक दिन में कोरोना वायरस से संक्रमित होने वालों की यहां यह सबसे बड़ी संख्या है।

S. No.Name of State / UTTotal Confirmed cases (Including 111 foreign Nationals) Cured/Discharged/
Migrated		Deaths ( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands33320
2Andhra Pradesh177772936
3Arunachal Pradesh110
4Assam45321
5Bihar5421884
6Chandigarh120211
7Chhattisgarh59360
8Dadar Nagar Haveli100
9Delhi5532154265
10Goa770
11Gujarat66251500396
12Haryana5942607
13Himachal Pradesh45382
14Jammu and Kashmir7753228
15Jharkhand127373
16Karnataka69335429
17Kerala5034694
18Ladakh41170
19Madhya Pradesh31381099185
20Maharashtra167583094651
21Manipur220
22Meghalaya12101
23Mizoram100
24Odisha185612
25Puducherry960
26Punjab151613527
27Rajasthan3317159692
28Tamil Nadu4829151635
29Telengana110762829
30Tripura4320
31Uttarakhand61391
32Uttar Pradesh2998113060
33West Bengal1456364144
Total number of confirmed cases in India52952*152671783
*States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
*Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

