S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 111 foreign Nationals) Cured/Discharged/

Migrated Deaths ( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 32 0

2 Andhra Pradesh 1777 729 36

3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0

4 Assam 45 32 1

5 Bihar 542 188 4

6 Chandigarh 120 21 1

7 Chhattisgarh 59 36 0

8 Dadar Nagar Haveli 1 0 0

9 Delhi 5532 1542 65

10 Goa 7 7 0

11 Gujarat 6625 1500 396

12 Haryana 594 260 7

13 Himachal Pradesh 45 38 2

14 Jammu and Kashmir 775 322 8

15 Jharkhand 127 37 3

16 Karnataka 693 354 29

17 Kerala 503 469 4

18 Ladakh 41 17 0

19 Madhya Pradesh 3138 1099 185

20 Maharashtra 16758 3094 651

21 Manipur 2 2 0

22 Meghalaya 12 10 1

23 Mizoram 1 0 0

24 Odisha 185 61 2

25 Puducherry 9 6 0

26 Punjab 1516 135 27

27 Rajasthan 3317 1596 92

28 Tamil Nadu 4829 1516 35

29 Telengana 1107 628 29

30 Tripura 43 2 0

31 Uttarakhand 61 39 1

32 Uttar Pradesh 2998 1130 60

33 West Bengal 1456 364 144

Total number of confirmed cases in India 52952* 15267 1783

*States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation