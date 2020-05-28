By: Shweta Mishra | Updated Date: Thu, 28 May 2020 10:55:59 (IST)
नई दिल्ली (पीटीआई)। कोरोना वायरस के मामलों की दिन-ब-दिन बढ़ती जा रही है। केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय ने के मुताबिक पिछले 24 घंटों में 6,566 मामले बढ़े हैं। वहीं 194 मौतें हुई हैं। गुरुवार सुबह तक देश में 1,58,333 लोगों में कोरोना वायरस की पुष्टि हुई है। वहीं इसकी वजह से मरने वालों की संख्या बढ़कर 4,531 हो गई।
सक्रिय मामलों की संख्या 86,110
कोरोना वायरस के सक्रिय मामलों की संख्या 86,110 है, जबकि 67,691 लोग इससे ठीक भी हो गए हैं। इसके अलावा एक मरीज पलायन कर चुका है। स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय के एक वरिष्ठ अधिकारी ने कहा, इस प्रकार लगभग 42.75 प्रतिशत मरीज अब तक ठीक हो चुके हैं। कुल पुष्टि किए गए मामलों में विदेशी शामिल हैं।
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths**
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|33
|33
|0
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|3171
|2057
|58
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2
|1
|0
|4
|Assam
|781
|87
|4
|5
|Bihar
|3061
|1083
|15
|6
|Chandigarh
|279
|187
|4
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|369
|83
|0
|8
|Dadar Nagar Haveli
|2
|0
|0
|9
|Delhi
|15257
|7264
|303
|10
|Goa
|68
|37
|0
|11
|Gujarat
|15195
|7549
|938
|12
|Haryana
|1381
|838
|18
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|273
|70
|5
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1921
|854
|26
|15
|Jharkhand
|448
|185
|4
|16
|Karnataka
|2418
|781
|47
|17
|Kerala
|1004
|552
|7
|18
|Ladakh
|53
|43
|0
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|7261
|3927
|313
|20
|Maharashtra
|56948
|17918
|1897
|21
|Manipur
|44
|4
|0
|22
|Meghalaya
|20
|12
|1
|23
|Mizoram
|1
|1
|0
|24
|Nagaland
|4
|0
|0
|25
|Odisha
|1593
|733
|7
|26
|Puducherry
|46
|12
|0
|27
|Punjab
|2139
|1918
|40
|28
|Rajasthan
|7703
|4457
|173
|29
|Sikkim
|1
|0
|0
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|18545
|9909
|133
|31
|Telengana
|2098
|1284
|63
|32
|Tripura
|230
|165
|0
|33
|Uttarakhand
|469
|79
|4
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|6991
|3991
|182
|35
|West Bengal
|4192
|1578
|289
|Cases being reassigned to states
|4332
|Total#
|158333
|67692
|4531
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
|#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR
