नई दिल्ली (पीटीआई)कोरोना वायरस के मामलों की दिन-ब-दिन बढ़ती जा रही है। केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय ने के मुताबिक पिछले 24 घंटों में 6,566 मामले बढ़े हैं। वहीं 194 मौतें हुई हैं। गुरुवार सुबह तक देश में 1,58,333 लोगों में कोरोना वायरस की पुष्टि हुई है। वहीं इसकी वजह से मरने वालों की संख्या बढ़कर 4,531 हो गई।

सक्रिय मामलों की संख्या 86,110

कोरोना वायरस के सक्रिय मामलों की संख्या 86,110 है, जबकि 67,691 लोग इससे ठीक भी हो गए हैं। इसके अलावा एक मरीज पलायन कर चुका है। स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय के एक वरिष्ठ अधिकारी ने कहा, इस प्रकार लगभग 42.75 प्रतिशत मरीज अब तक ठीक हो चुके हैं। कुल पुष्टि किए गए मामलों में विदेशी शामिल हैं।

S. No.Name of State / UTTotal Confirmed cases* Cured/Discharged/MigratedDeaths**
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands33330
2Andhra Pradesh3171205758
3Arunachal Pradesh210
4Assam781874
5Bihar3061108315
6Chandigarh2791874
7Chhattisgarh369830
8Dadar Nagar Haveli200
9Delhi152577264303
10Goa68370
11Gujarat151957549938
12Haryana138183818
13Himachal Pradesh273705
14Jammu and Kashmir192185426
15Jharkhand4481854
16Karnataka241878147
17Kerala10045527
18Ladakh53430
19Madhya Pradesh72613927313
20Maharashtra56948179181897
21Manipur4440
22Meghalaya20121
23Mizoram110
24Nagaland400
25Odisha15937337
26Puducherry46120
27Punjab2139191840
28Rajasthan77034457173
29Sikkim100
30Tamil Nadu185459909133
31Telengana2098128463
32Tripura2301650
33Uttarakhand469794
34Uttar Pradesh69913991182
35West Bengal41921578289

Cases being reassigned to states4332


Total#158333676924531
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

