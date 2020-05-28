S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths**

1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 33 0

2 Andhra Pradesh 3171 2057 58

3 Arunachal Pradesh 2 1 0

4 Assam 781 87 4

5 Bihar 3061 1083 15

6 Chandigarh 279 187 4

7 Chhattisgarh 369 83 0

8 Dadar Nagar Haveli 2 0 0

9 Delhi 15257 7264 303

10 Goa 68 37 0

11 Gujarat 15195 7549 938

12 Haryana 1381 838 18

13 Himachal Pradesh 273 70 5

14 Jammu and Kashmir 1921 854 26

15 Jharkhand 448 185 4

16 Karnataka 2418 781 47

17 Kerala 1004 552 7

18 Ladakh 53 43 0

19 Madhya Pradesh 7261 3927 313

20 Maharashtra 56948 17918 1897

21 Manipur 44 4 0

22 Meghalaya 20 12 1

23 Mizoram 1 1 0

24 Nagaland 4 0 0

25 Odisha 1593 733 7

26 Puducherry 46 12 0

27 Punjab 2139 1918 40

28 Rajasthan 7703 4457 173

29 Sikkim 1 0 0

30 Tamil Nadu 18545 9909 133

31 Telengana 2098 1284 63

32 Tripura 230 165 0

33 Uttarakhand 469 79 4

34 Uttar Pradesh 6991 3991 182

35 West Bengal 4192 1578 289



Cases being reassigned to states 4332







Total# 158333 67692 4531

*(Including foreign Nationals)

**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation