नई दिल्ली (एएनआई)। देश में कोरोना वायरस मामलों की संख्या दिन ब दिन बढ़ती ही जा रही है। हालांकि इससे पीड़ित लोग ठीक भी हो रहे हैं। स्वास्थ्य और परिवार कल्याण मंत्रालय के अनुसार, पिछले 24 घंटों में 3,722 नए मामलों के साथ, गुरुवार सुबह भारत में कोरोना वायरस पीड़ितों की संख्या 78,003 तक पहुंच गई है। इसमें सक्रिय मामलों की बात करें तो देश में 49,219 सक्रिय मामले हैं, जबकि 26,235 रोगियों को ठीक किया गया और उन्हें छुट्टी दे दी गई। वहीं एक मरीज पलायन कर गया है।

गुजरात और तमिलनाडु में भी तेजी से बढ़ रहे मामले

वहीं कल से आज तक बीमारी के कारण 134 नई मौतों हुई हैं। इस तरह से बीमारी के कारण मरने वालों की संख्या 2,549 तक पहुंच गई है। 25,922 पुष्ट मामलों के साथ, महाराष्ट्र देश में अब तक के संक्रमण से सबसे अधिक प्रभावित है। इसके बाद दूसरा नंबर गुजरात का है। यहां कोरोना वायरस पीड़ितों की संख्या 9,267 पहुंच गई है। वहीं तीसरा नंबर तमिलनाडु का है। यहां पर अब तक कोरोना वायरस की चपेट में 9,227 लोग आ चुके हैं। राष्ट्रीय राजधानी दिल्ली में गुरुवार सुबह करीब 7,998 मामले दर्ज किए गए हैं।

S. No.Name of State / UTTotal Confirmed cases* Cured/Discharged/MigratedDeaths**
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands33330
2Andhra Pradesh2137114247
3Arunachal Pradesh110
4Assam80392
5Bihar9403887
6Chandigarh187283
7Chhattisgarh59550
8Dadar Nagar Haveli100
9Delhi79982858106
10Goa770
11Gujarat92673562566
12Haryana79341811
13Himachal Pradesh66392
14Jammu and Kashmir97146611
15Jharkhand173793
16Karnataka95945133
17Kerala5344904
18Ladakh43220
19Madhya Pradesh41732004232
20Maharashtra259225547975
21Manipur220
22Meghalaya13101
23Mizoram110
24Odisha5381433
25Puducherry1391
26Punjab192420032
27Rajasthan43282459121
28Tamil Nadu9227217664
29Telengana136794034
30Tripura155160
31Uttarakhand72461
32Uttar Pradesh3729190283
33West Bengal2290702207
Total number of confirmed cases in India78003#262352549
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

