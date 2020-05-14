नई दिल्ली (एएनआई)। देश में कोरोना वायरस मामलों की संख्या दिन ब दिन बढ़ती ही जा रही है। हालांकि इससे पीड़ित लोग ठीक भी हो रहे हैं। स्वास्थ्य और परिवार कल्याण मंत्रालय के अनुसार, पिछले 24 घंटों में 3,722 नए मामलों के साथ, गुरुवार सुबह भारत में कोरोना वायरस पीड़ितों की संख्या 78,003 तक पहुंच गई है। इसमें सक्रिय मामलों की बात करें तो देश में 49,219 सक्रिय मामले हैं, जबकि 26,235 रोगियों को ठीक किया गया और उन्हें छुट्टी दे दी गई। वहीं एक मरीज पलायन कर गया है।
गुजरात और तमिलनाडु में भी तेजी से बढ़ रहे मामले
वहीं कल से आज तक बीमारी के कारण 134 नई मौतों हुई हैं। इस तरह से बीमारी के कारण मरने वालों की संख्या 2,549 तक पहुंच गई है। 25,922 पुष्ट मामलों के साथ, महाराष्ट्र देश में अब तक के संक्रमण से सबसे अधिक प्रभावित है। इसके बाद दूसरा नंबर गुजरात का है। यहां कोरोना वायरस पीड़ितों की संख्या 9,267 पहुंच गई है। वहीं तीसरा नंबर तमिलनाडु का है। यहां पर अब तक कोरोना वायरस की चपेट में 9,227 लोग आ चुके हैं। राष्ट्रीय राजधानी दिल्ली में गुरुवार सुबह करीब 7,998 मामले दर्ज किए गए हैं।
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths**
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|33
|33
|0
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|2137
|1142
|47
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Assam
|80
|39
|2
|5
|Bihar
|940
|388
|7
|6
|Chandigarh
|187
|28
|3
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|59
|55
|0
|8
|Dadar Nagar Haveli
|1
|0
|0
|9
|Delhi
|7998
|2858
|106
|10
|Goa
|7
|7
|0
|11
|Gujarat
|9267
|3562
|566
|12
|Haryana
|793
|418
|11
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|66
|39
|2
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|971
|466
|11
|15
|Jharkhand
|173
|79
|3
|16
|Karnataka
|959
|451
|33
|17
|Kerala
|534
|490
|4
|18
|Ladakh
|43
|22
|0
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|4173
|2004
|232
|20
|Maharashtra
|25922
|5547
|975
|21
|Manipur
|2
|2
|0
|22
|Meghalaya
|13
|10
|1
|23
|Mizoram
|1
|1
|0
|24
|Odisha
|538
|143
|3
|25
|Puducherry
|13
|9
|1
|26
|Punjab
|1924
|200
|32
|27
|Rajasthan
|4328
|2459
|121
|28
|Tamil Nadu
|9227
|2176
|64
|29
|Telengana
|1367
|940
|34
|30
|Tripura
|155
|16
|0
|31
|Uttarakhand
|72
|46
|1
|32
|Uttar Pradesh
|3729
|1902
|83
|33
|West Bengal
|2290
|702
|207
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|78003#
|26235
|2549
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
|#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR
Posted By: Shweta Mishra
