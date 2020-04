View this post on Instagram

बिलकुल सही! ❤️ Repost : The only mantra we need to keep #EverySTREEtSafe is not to venture out on the STREEts #TakingOnCorona #coronavirus #CoronavirusOutbreakindia #COVIDー19 #MumbaiPolice

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on Apr 13, 2020 at 11:50pm PDT