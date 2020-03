View this post on Instagram

‪Let's do our bit by staying indoors as that's the only way to prevent #COVID19 from spreading. #StayAtHomeSaveLives #CoronavirusLockdown #Quarantined #WeAreInThisTogether #Coronavirus‬

A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) on Mar 30, 2020 at 1:27am PDT