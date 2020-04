View this post on Instagram

In these times it&यs imp to make everyone around u working tirelessly for u.. not related to u.. perhaps even unknown to u... to feel they are not alone and by themselves. Let&यs just make sure we all do our little bit to look after each other. India and all Indians are One Family. Stay Safe Stay Healthy and don&यt forget to pray. @narendramodi #PMOIndia @uddhavthackeray @Adityathackeray @mamataofficial @arvindkejriwal @RedChilliesEnt @redchillies.vfx @kkriders @MeerFoundationofficial @rotibankfdn #WorkingPeoplesCharter @Eksaathfoundation @pragyakapoor_

