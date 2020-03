View this post on Instagram

I&यm no Preacher but I had to ... Swipe Right , take care all ♥️💥💫🌍🔮 #youarethecure #stayathome #coronavirus #familytime #metime #staysafe #everythingsgonnabealright #abetterworld #cometogether.

A post shared by Siddhanth Kapoor (@siddhanthkapoor) on Mar 17, 2020 at 7:57pm PDT