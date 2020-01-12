'छपाक' पर रणवीर ने लिखा इमोशनल पोस्ट तो दीपिका ने बदली डीपी और सोशल मीडिया हैंडल का नाम

View this post on Instagram

Meghna, your film gives the audience hope and courage. It shows you the best and worst of humanity in a kaleidoscopic cinematic spectrum. It elucidates a subject that we&यve only ever heard of but never really fully understood. It offers a definitive and insightful deep-dive into the horrific gamut of acid violence. The story shakes you to your core and then lifts you heroically until your emotions soar. Talvar, Raazi and now Chhapaak..may I say “Bravo!” And “Encore!” ❤️ My baby. I&यve witnessed you toil relentlessly to create this special piece of work. You&यve been an engine behind the project, and are the soul of the film. This is the most important instalment in your body of work. You laboured with such honesty in intent and action. You dug deep and fought through your challenges, faced your fears, overcame your struggles and today you and your team stand triumphant as the creators of one of the films of our times. Your performance is way more than everything I thought it could and would be. It&यs moved me, stirred me and stayed with me. You blended strength with vulnerability and lent dignity to an immensely complex portrayal in such a fine manner that I&यm simply awestruck at your craft. Its staggering and astonishing what you&यve achieved with Malti. A glowing gem in your repertoire. I love you baby. I&यve never been more proud of you. @deepikapadukone #chhapaak

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Jan 9, 2020 at 7:15am PST