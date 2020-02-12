कानपुर। Delhi Election Result 2020: दिल्ली के सीएम अरविंद केजरीवाल और उनकी आम आदमी पार्टी के सर्मथक बॉलीवुड में भी मौजूद हैं। यही वजह है कि विधान सभा चुनावों में जबरदस्त जीत के बाद उन्हें यहां से भी बधाईयां मिलीं। बधाई देने वालों में एक्टर रीतेश देशमुख और स्वरा भास्कर से लेकर सिंगर मीका सिंह, म्यूजिक डायरेक्टर विशाल ददलानी और फिल्म मेकर अनुभव सिन्हा तक कई हस्तियां शमिल थीं।

Hearty congratulations to my big brother @ArvindKejriwal and his #AamAadmiParty for winning again.. God bless you and keep doing the good work.. February 12, 2020

मीका सिंह ने कहा बड़े भाई को बधाई।

स्वरा भास्कर ने भी कहा ढेरों बधाई। दिल्ली से हो गया फिर से प्यार।

Shri @ArvindKejriwal ji .. Many congratulations on the huge mandate given to you & the @AamAadmiParty by the people of Delhi. May you continue to the good work Sir. — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) February 12, 2020

रितेश देशमुख ने लिखा, अरविंद केजरीवाल जी और आम आदमी पार्टी को विशाल जनादेश की बहुत-बहुत बधाई।

Congratulations @ArvindKejriwal on sweeping victory against huge odds.Great to see victory of “काम की राजनीती”. It&यs also a victory of people of #Delhi as they show that we need to vote on d basis of Development n Progress for Progessive India.Bravo #DelhiResults #AamAadmiParty pic.twitter.com/FHGKhcoHIq — Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) February 11, 2020

उर्मिला मांतोडकर ने भी दी जीत की बधाई। कहा काम की राजनीति की जीत देखने के लिए तैयार रहें।

विशाल ददलानी ने बधाई देते हुए मजाक किया ये अरविंद केजरीवाल भी आई.आई.टी. की आदतें छोडने को तैय्यार नहीं। यहां भी 90%!? हद्द है!

Congratulations @AamAadmiParty on a fantastic, clean campaign. In the face of grave provocation and polarisation, you stayed the course and fought this election on the basis of the work you did. Bravo ?. — Gul Panag (@GulPanag) February 11, 2020

गुल पनाग ने बधाई देते हुए लिखा, 'बधाई आम आदमी एक शानदार, स्वच्छ अभियान पर।

KejriWall stays. — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) February 11, 2020

अनुभव सिन्हा ने किया छोटा क्यूट ट्वीट

An AAPple a day keeps the hatred away ?￰ﾟﾏﾽ? — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) February 11, 2020

APPLE यानि सेब की स्पेलिंग की हेल्प से जावेद जाफरी ने भी अपने तरीके बधाई दी।

सिंगर कंपोजर स्वानंद किरकिरे ने कहा कि आप के नेतृत्व में आम आदमी पार्टी के अद्भुत प्रदर्शन की बधाई

Posted By: Molly Seth