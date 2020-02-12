कानपुर। Delhi Election Result 2020: दिल्ली के सीएम अरविंद केजरीवाल और उनकी आम आदमी पार्टी के सर्मथक बॉलीवुड में भी मौजूद हैं। यही वजह है कि विधान सभा चुनावों में जबरदस्त जीत के बाद उन्हें यहां से भी बधाईयां मिलीं। बधाई देने वालों में एक्टर रीतेश देशमुख और स्वरा भास्कर से लेकर सिंगर मीका सिंह, म्यूजिक डायरेक्टर विशाल ददलानी और फिल्म मेकर अनुभव सिन्हा तक कई हस्तियां शमिल थीं।
Hearty congratulations to my big brother @ArvindKejriwal and his #AamAadmiParty for winning again.. God bless you and keep doing the good work..— King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) February 12, 2020
मीका सिंह ने कहा बड़े भाई को बधाई।
Huge CONGRATULATIONS to You @ArvindKejriwal @msisodia @AtishiAAP @raghav_chadha @dilipkpandey @KhanAmanatullah and all other victorious Candidates and team of @AamAadmiParty ?ﾟﾥﾳ?ﾟﾥﾳ?ﾟﾥﾳ?ﾟﾥﾳ?ﾟﾇﾮ?ﾟﾇﾮ?ﾟﾇﾮ?ﾟﾇﾮ?ﾟﾇﾮ?ﾟﾇﾮ? #KaamKiRajneeti— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 11, 2020
स्वरा भास्कर ने भी कहा ढेरों बधाई। दिल्ली से हो गया फिर से प्यार।
Shri @ArvindKejriwal ji .. Many congratulations on the huge mandate given to you & the @AamAadmiParty by the people of Delhi. May you continue to the good work Sir.— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) February 12, 2020
रितेश देशमुख ने लिखा, अरविंद केजरीवाल जी और आम आदमी पार्टी को विशाल जनादेश की बहुत-बहुत बधाई।
Congratulations @ArvindKejriwal on sweeping victory against huge odds.Great to see victory of “काम की राजनीती”. It&यs also a victory of people of #Delhi as they show that we need to vote on d basis of Development n Progress for Progessive India.Bravo #DelhiResults #AamAadmiParty pic.twitter.com/FHGKhcoHIq— Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) February 11, 2020
उर्मिला मांतोडकर ने भी दी जीत की बधाई। कहा काम की राजनीति की जीत देखने के लिए तैयार रहें।
ये @ArvindKejriwal भी आई.आई.टी. की आदतें छोडने को तैय्यार नहीं. यहाँ भी 90%!? हद्द है!— VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) February 11, 2020
?
Congrats, AK, @msisodia @AtishiAAP @raghav_chadha @dilipkpandey @Saurabh_MLAgk and all AAP candidates! What a spectacular day! https://t.co/58ZuUQ5rAN
विशाल ददलानी ने बधाई देते हुए मजाक किया ये अरविंद केजरीवाल भी आई.आई.टी. की आदतें छोडने को तैय्यार नहीं। यहां भी 90%!? हद्द है!
Congratulations @AamAadmiParty on a fantastic, clean campaign. In the face of grave provocation and polarisation, you stayed the course and fought this election on the basis of the work you did. Bravo ?.— Gul Panag (@GulPanag) February 11, 2020
गुल पनाग ने बधाई देते हुए लिखा, 'बधाई आम आदमी एक शानदार, स्वच्छ अभियान पर।
KejriWall stays.— Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) February 11, 2020
अनुभव सिन्हा ने किया छोटा क्यूट ट्वीट
An AAPple a day keeps the hatred away ?ﾟﾏﾽ?— Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) February 11, 2020
APPLE यानि सेब की स्पेलिंग की हेल्प से जावेद जाफरी ने भी अपने तरीके बधाई दी।
आप के नेतृत्व में आम आदमी पार्टी के अद्भुत प्रदर्शन की बधाई.आपने जनता का काम किया है ... अद्भुत काम किया है ! .. शुक्रिया माननीय @ArvindKejriwal जी @msisodia जी @AtishiAAP @VishalDadlani— Swanand Kirkire (@swanandkirkire) February 12, 2020
सिंगर कंपोजर स्वानंद किरकिरे ने कहा कि आप के नेतृत्व में आम आदमी पार्टी के अद्भुत प्रदर्शन की बधाई
