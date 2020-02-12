कानपुर। Delhi Election Result 2020: दिल्ली के सीएम अरविंद केजरीवाल और उनकी आम आदमी पार्टी के सर्मथक बॉलीवुड में भी मौजूद हैं। यही वजह है कि विधान सभा चुनावों में जबरदस्त जीत के बाद उन्हें यहां से भी बधाईयां मिलीं। बधाई देने वालों में एक्टर रीतेश देशमुख और स्वरा भास्कर से लेकर सिंगर मीका सिंह, म्यूजिक डायरेक्टर विशाल ददलानी और फिल्म मेकर अनुभव सिन्हा तक कई हस्तियां शमिल थीं।

मीका सिंह ने कहा बड़े भाई को बधाई।

स्वरा भास्कर ने भी कहा ढेरों बधाई। दिल्ली से हो गया फिर से प्यार।

रितेश देशमुख ने लिखा, अरविंद केजरीवाल जी और आम आदमी पार्टी को विशाल जनादेश की बहुत-बहुत बधाई।

उर्मिला मांतोडकर ने भी दी जीत की बधाई। कहा काम की राजनीति की जीत देखने के लिए तैयार रहें।

विशाल ददलानी ने बधाई देते हुए मजाक किया ये अरविंद केजरीवाल भी आई.आई.टी. की आदतें छोडने को तैय्यार नहीं। यहां भी 90%!? हद्द है!

गुल पनाग ने बधाई देते हुए लिखा, 'बधाई आम आदमी एक शानदार, स्वच्छ अभियान पर।

अनुभव सिन्हा ने किया छोटा क्यूट ट्वीट

APPLE यानि सेब की स्पेलिंग की हेल्प से जावेद जाफरी ने भी अपने तरीके बधाई दी।

सिंगर कंपोजर स्वानंद किरकिरे ने कहा कि आप के नेतृत्व में आम आदमी पार्टी के अद्भुत प्रदर्शन की बधाई

Posted By: Molly Seth

