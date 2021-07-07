मुंबई (पीटीआई)। स्क्रीन आइकन दिलीप कुमार के निधन पर बाॅलीवुड में शोक की लहर दौड़ गई। अमिताभ बच्चन, अक्षय कुमार, अजय देवगन और मनोज बाजपेयी समेत तमाम फिल्मी हस्तियों ने कुमार को श्रद्घांजलि दी। सितारों ने कहा कि दिलीप कुमार के निधन से भारतीय सिनेमा के एक युग का अंत हो गया। अमिताभ बच्चन ने ट्विटर पर कहा कि कुमार अपने आप में एक "संस्था" थे और वह भारतीय सिनेमा पर एक अमिट छाप छोड़ते हैं। बिग बी ने लिखा, 'एक संस्था चली गई... जब भी भारतीय सिनेमा का इतिहास लिखा जाएगा, वह हमेशा 'दिलीप कुमार से पहले और दिलीप कुमार के बाद' लिखा जाएगा।' उन्होंने लिखा, "मेरी दुआएं हैं उनकी आत्मा को शांति मिले और परिवार को इस दुख को सहने की शक्ति दें। गहरा दुख हुआ।"

अक्षय कुमार ने ट्वीट किया कि महान अभिनेता के निधन ने फिल्म उद्योग में एक बहुत बड़ा शून्य छोड़ दिया है। अक्षय ने ट्वीट किया, "दुनिया के लिए कई अन्य हीरो हो सकते हैं। हम अभिनेताओं के लिए, वह हीरो थे। #दिलीप कुमार सर ने भारतीय सिनेमा के एक पूरे युग को अपने साथ ले लिया है। मेरे विचार और प्रार्थना उनके परिवार के साथ हैं। ओम शांति।"

दिलीप कुमार के साथ एक तस्वीर साझा करते हुए, देवगन ने लिखा कि वह उनकी मृत्यु से टूट गए हैं और उन्होंने पत्नी सायरा बानो के प्रति संवेदना व्यक्त की। देवगन ने लिखा, "उनके साथ कई पल साझा किए...कुछ बहुत ही व्यक्तिगत, कुछ मंच पर। उनके निधन से दिल टूट गया। सायराजी के प्रति गहरी संवेदना।"

मनोज बाजपेयी ने ट्वीट किया कि दिलीप कुमार हमेशा अपूरणीय रहेंगे। फैमिली मैन अभिनेता ने लिखा, "आप जैसा कोई नहीं! '

दक्षिण के स्टार चिरंजीवी ने कहा कि वह कुमार को ऐसे व्यक्ति के रूप में याद करते हैं जिन्होंने "कई दशकों तक दुनिया को रोमांचित किया"। चिरंजीवी ने लिखा, "भारतीय फिल्म उद्योग में एक युग का अंत होता है। दिग्गज #दिलीप कुमार साब के निधन से गहरा दुख हुआ। भारत के अब तक के सबसे महान अभिनेताओं में से एक, एक अभिनय संस्थान और एक राष्ट्रीय खजाना।"

सुनील शेट्टी ने कहा कि कुमार के निधन से भारतीय सिनेमा ने अपना 'सबसे चमकीला सितारा' खो दिया है। उन्होंने कहा, "आज एक युग का अंत हो गया है, क्योंकि हमने भारतीय सिनेमा के सबसे चमकीले सितारे को खो दिया है। आप हमेशा हमारे दिलों में जीवित रहेंगे दिलीप साहब।"

जॉन अब्राहम ने ट्वीट किया, "RIP, सर! #दिलीप कुमार।"

रवीना टंडन ने कहा कि कुमार एक "अंतराल छोड़ गए हैं जो कभी नहीं भर सकता"। उन्होंने कहा, "एक सच्चे जाइंट, अंत तक एक दयालु प्रेम करने वाली आत्मा। #दिलीप कुमार"।

सनी देओल ने ट्वीट किया, "एक युग का अंत! #दिलीप कुमार साहब! आप हमेशा याद आएंगे।"

फिल्म निर्माता हंसल मेहता ने कुमार को "महानतम" अभिनेताओं में से एक के रूप में याद किया और लिखा, "कोई दूसरा दिलीप कुमार कभी नहीं होगा।"

सोनू सूद ने ट्वीट किया, "किंवदंतियां कहीं नहीं जातीं। वे सिर्फ मंच बदलते हैं। #RipDilipKumar"

दिलीप कुमार के साथ 'कर्मा' (1986) और 'सौदागर' (1991) जैसी फिल्मों में काम कर चुके सुभाष घई ने कहा कि अभिनेता का निधन उनके जीवन का 'सबसे दुखद दिन' है। घई ने ट्वीट किया, "दिलीप साहब युसूफ भाई चले गए। मेरी सबसे कीमती मूर्ति का व्यक्तिगत नुकसान। कोई शब्द नहीं।"

तापसी पन्नू ने ट्विटर पर लिखा, "और वह स्वर्ग की ओर जा रहे हैं। क्या विरासत है!"

