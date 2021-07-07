मुंबई (पीटीआई)। स्क्रीन आइकन दिलीप कुमार के निधन पर बाॅलीवुड में शोक की लहर दौड़ गई। अमिताभ बच्चन, अक्षय कुमार, अजय देवगन और मनोज बाजपेयी समेत तमाम फिल्मी हस्तियों ने कुमार को श्रद्घांजलि दी। सितारों ने कहा कि दिलीप कुमार के निधन से भारतीय सिनेमा के एक युग का अंत हो गया। अमिताभ बच्चन ने ट्विटर पर कहा कि कुमार अपने आप में एक "संस्था" थे और वह भारतीय सिनेमा पर एक अमिट छाप छोड़ते हैं। बिग बी ने लिखा, 'एक संस्था चली गई... जब भी भारतीय सिनेमा का इतिहास लिखा जाएगा, वह हमेशा 'दिलीप कुमार से पहले और दिलीप कुमार के बाद' लिखा जाएगा।' उन्होंने लिखा, "मेरी दुआएं हैं उनकी आत्मा को शांति मिले और परिवार को इस दुख को सहने की शक्ति दें। गहरा दुख हुआ।"
T 3958 - An institution has gone .. whenever the history of Indian Cinema will be written , it shall always be 'before Dilip Kumar, and after Dilip Kumar' ..
My duas for peace of his soul and the strength to the family to bear this loss .. 🤲🤲🤲
Deeply saddened .. 🙏— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 7, 2021
अक्षय कुमार ने ट्वीट किया कि महान अभिनेता के निधन ने फिल्म उद्योग में एक बहुत बड़ा शून्य छोड़ दिया है। अक्षय ने ट्वीट किया, "दुनिया के लिए कई अन्य हीरो हो सकते हैं। हम अभिनेताओं के लिए, वह हीरो थे। #दिलीप कुमार सर ने भारतीय सिनेमा के एक पूरे युग को अपने साथ ले लिया है। मेरे विचार और प्रार्थना उनके परिवार के साथ हैं। ओम शांति।"
To the world many others may be heroes. To us actors, he was The Hero. #DilipKumar Sir has taken an entire era of Indian cinema away with him.— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 7, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with his family. Om Shanti 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/dVwV7CUfxh
दिलीप कुमार के साथ एक तस्वीर साझा करते हुए, देवगन ने लिखा कि वह उनकी मृत्यु से टूट गए हैं और उन्होंने पत्नी सायरा बानो के प्रति संवेदना व्यक्त की। देवगन ने लिखा, "उनके साथ कई पल साझा किए...कुछ बहुत ही व्यक्तिगत, कुछ मंच पर। उनके निधन से दिल टूट गया। सायराजी के प्रति गहरी संवेदना।"
Shared many moments with the legend...some very personal, some on stage. Yet, nothing really prepared me for his passing away. An institution, a timeless actor. Heartbroken.— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) July 7, 2021
Deepest condolences to Sairaji🙏🏼#DilipKumar pic.twitter.com/Il8qaMOOhf
मनोज बाजपेयी ने ट्वीट किया कि दिलीप कुमार हमेशा अपूरणीय रहेंगे। फैमिली मैन अभिनेता ने लिखा, "आप जैसा कोई नहीं! '
No One like you !!! Have a great Journey from here on Master ….सादर नमन 🙏 Rest in Peace 🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/nTv3cwV2wg— manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) July 7, 2021
दक्षिण के स्टार चिरंजीवी ने कहा कि वह कुमार को ऐसे व्यक्ति के रूप में याद करते हैं जिन्होंने "कई दशकों तक दुनिया को रोमांचित किया"। चिरंजीवी ने लिखा, "भारतीय फिल्म उद्योग में एक युग का अंत होता है। दिग्गज #दिलीप कुमार साब के निधन से गहरा दुख हुआ। भारत के अब तक के सबसे महान अभिनेताओं में से एक, एक अभिनय संस्थान और एक राष्ट्रीय खजाना।"
An Era comes to an END in the Indian Film Industry.Deeply Saddened by the passing of LEGEND #DilipKumar Saab. One of the GREATEST Actors India has ever produced,an Acting Institution & a National Treasure. Enthralled the world for several decades.May his soul Rest in Peace. pic.twitter.com/f5Wb7ATs6T— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) July 7, 2021
सुनील शेट्टी ने कहा कि कुमार के निधन से भारतीय सिनेमा ने अपना 'सबसे चमकीला सितारा' खो दिया है। उन्होंने कहा, "आज एक युग का अंत हो गया है, क्योंकि हमने भारतीय सिनेमा के सबसे चमकीले सितारे को खो दिया है। आप हमेशा हमारे दिलों में जीवित रहेंगे दिलीप साहब।"
Today marks the end of an era, as we lost the brightest star of Indian Cinema. You will always live in our hearts Dilip Sahab. Rest in Peace! #DilipKumar pic.twitter.com/oPgxkGVWkL— Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) July 7, 2021
जॉन अब्राहम ने ट्वीट किया, "RIP, सर! #दिलीप कुमार।"
Rest in peace, Sir! #DilipKumar pic.twitter.com/AdnHnNj0cg— John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) July 7, 2021
रवीना टंडन ने कहा कि कुमार एक "अंतराल छोड़ गए हैं जो कभी नहीं भर सकता"। उन्होंने कहा, "एक सच्चे जाइंट, अंत तक एक दयालु प्रेम करने वाली आत्मा। #दिलीप कुमार"।
A legend passes away, a gap that can never be filled, A true Giant ,a kind loving soul to the very end. #DilipKumar Omshanti 🙏🏻🕉🙏🏻— Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) July 7, 2021
सनी देओल ने ट्वीट किया, "एक युग का अंत! #दिलीप कुमार साहब! आप हमेशा याद आएंगे।"
End Of An Era!— Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) July 7, 2021
#DilipKumar Sahab!
You will always be missed 💔 pic.twitter.com/wYBdC29qzP
फिल्म निर्माता हंसल मेहता ने कुमार को "महानतम" अभिनेताओं में से एक के रूप में याद किया और लिखा, "कोई दूसरा दिलीप कुमार कभी नहीं होगा।"
The greatest. There will never be another Dilip Kumar. pic.twitter.com/SqQyykrPe9— Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) July 7, 2021
सोनू सूद ने ट्वीट किया, "किंवदंतियां कहीं नहीं जातीं। वे सिर्फ मंच बदलते हैं। #RipDilipKumar"
Legends don't go anywhere,— sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 7, 2021
They just change the stage.#RipDilipKumar sir. pic.twitter.com/UAbhEgMQ5C
दिलीप कुमार के साथ 'कर्मा' (1986) और 'सौदागर' (1991) जैसी फिल्मों में काम कर चुके सुभाष घई ने कहा कि अभिनेता का निधन उनके जीवन का 'सबसे दुखद दिन' है। घई ने ट्वीट किया, "दिलीप साहब युसूफ भाई चले गए। मेरी सबसे कीमती मूर्ति का व्यक्तिगत नुकसान। कोई शब्द नहीं।"
And era has gone— Subhash Ghai (@SubhashGhai1) July 7, 2021
His name is #DILIPKUMAR
He Will be remembered in golden pages in the history of indian cinema for centuries to come 🎥
RIP saheb 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/nf82Uj6deL
तापसी पन्नू ने ट्विटर पर लिखा, "और वह स्वर्ग की ओर जा रहे हैं। क्या विरासत है!"
And he ascends towards the heaven. What a legacy! 🙏🏼— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 7, 2021
