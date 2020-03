View this post on Instagram

For those who missed several other #HandWash videos and are still washing hands in old fashioned buckets.😁 Posting it cuz I was nominated...but isn't it a good reminder too? @ektaravikapoor...finally kar dikhaya!😊👍 @smritiiraniofficial (LINK IN BIO TO WATCH FULL VIDEO)

A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on Mar 29, 2020 at 9:58am PDT