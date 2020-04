View this post on Instagram

Happiest b&यday taguuu❤️ this was the first time i met you, I remember being so nervous but it turned out to be the best day of my life, getting an opportunity to work with my “superhero” is the best thing that has ever happened to me. You teach people to be giving, loving and hardworking ❤️ thank you for blessing the world with your unreal performances and the most unforgettable life risking action sequences. Nobody can ever be “jackie chan” love you the most @jackiechan ❤️🌸

