Choosing between having a few days off after what&यs been an intense year of being away from home, travelling & cricket orrrr playing a 4 day game for @lancashirecricket . No surprises in guessing what @gmaxi_32 picked. Can never fault the dedication and forever proud to stand by your side through it all ❤️

A post shared by VINI (@vini.raman) on Jul 13, 2019 at 3:34am PDT