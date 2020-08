View this post on Instagram

Finally the part of the journey we&यre we can start sharing this story that we&यve all been so honoured to be able to tell. Here's the look into the world of #GunjanSaxena - The Kargil Girl ☺️ I hope you like it! Catch the film on August 12th, only on @netflix_in. @dharmamovies @zeestudiosofficial @karanjohar @apoorva1972 @pankajtripathi @angadbedi @vineet_ksofficial @manavvij @ayeshiraza @sharansharma @gunjansaxena123 @somenmishra @zeemusiccompany