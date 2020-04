View this post on Instagram

This is the 1st time we were felicitated ....we realized we were a part of a legacy Ramayan ..we created history ...remember the day vividly when we got a call from delhi to meet the PM ...#rajivgandhi#feliciate#delhji#ramayan#ramayanworld#sagarworld#shivsagar#lockdowndisriessa

