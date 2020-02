View this post on Instagram

This one is so special to me. Blessed and grateful to be carrying forward another franchise with my mentor sajid sir. #Heropanti2 #firstbaby #SajidNadiadwala @khan_ahmedasas @wardakhannadiadwala @nadiadwalagrandson @rajeev_chudasama

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on Feb 27, 2020 at 9:42pm PST