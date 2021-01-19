कानपुर (इंटरनेट डेस्क)। भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम ने मंगलवार को ऑस्ट्रेलिया में इतिहास रच दिया। भारत ने कंगारुओं को उनके घर पर आखिरी टेस्ट में मात देकर सीरीज 2-1 से अपने नाम की। यह जीत टीम इंडिया के लिए काफी खास है। भारत में मौजूद हर क्रिकेट फैंस इस जीत को सेलीब्रेट कर रहा है। भारत के प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने टीम इंडिया की जीत पर टि्वटर पर बधाई दी है। मोदी ने ट्वीट में लिखा, 'हम सभी ऑस्ट्रेलिया में भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम की सफलता पर बहुत खुश हैं। उन्होंने मैदान में जो ऊर्जा और जुनून दिखाया, वह काबिलेतारीफ है। यह उनका दृढ़ इरादा, उल्लेखनीय धैर्य और दृढ़ संकल्प था। टीम को बधाई! आपके भविष्य के प्रयासों के लिए शुभकामनाएँ।'

टीम इंडिया के कप्तान विराट कोहली, जो इस वक्त अपनी बेटी और पत्नी के साथ घर पर मौजूद हैं। उन्होंने टीम इंडिया की जीत पर बधाई दी। विराट ने टि्वटर पर लिखा, 'वाह, क्या जीत है। एडिलेड के बाद जिन लोगों ने हम पर शक किया, उन सभी को यह देखना चाहिए। भारतीय खिलाड़ियों ने शानदार प्रदर्शन किया। इस ऐतिहासिक जीत को इंज्वाॅय करो।'

पूर्व भारतीय क्रिकेट दिग्गज सचिन तेंदुलकर ने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा, 'भारत और पूरी दुनिया के लोगों को यह समझना चाहिए कि अगर आप 36 या उससे कम स्कोर करते हैं तो इसका मतलब यह नहीं कि दुनिया खत्म हो गई। आप आगे जाने के लिए थोड़ा पीछे हटते हैं। और एक बार जब आप सफल हो जाते हैं, तो उन लोगों के साथ जश्न मनाना न भूलें जो आपके साथ खड़े थे जब दुनिया ने आपको लिखा था।'

For all of us in 🇮🇳 & across the world, if you ever score 36 or lesser in life, remember: it isn't end of the world.

The spring stretches backward only to propel you forward. And once you succeed, don't forget to celebrate with those who stood by you when the world wrote you off. pic.twitter.com/qqaTTAg9uW — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 19, 2021

पूर्व ओपनर बल्लेबाज वीरेंद्र सहवाग लिखते हैं, 'इस सीरीज में कई भारतीय खिलाड़ी घायल हुए। लेकिन जो अधिक घायल हुआ है वह ऑस्ट्रेलियाई घमंड और गर्व है। टेस्ट सीरीज भारतीय टीम के हर सदस्य और उनमें से कुछ सुपरहीरो के साथ एक फिल्म की तरह रही है।'

India had many players injured, but what has been injured more has been the Australian arrogance & pride.

The test series has been like a movie with every member of Indian Team being a hero & some of them Superheroes.

Spiderman Spiderman tune churaya dil ka chain @RishabhPant17 pic.twitter.com/5psVFjp5Ww — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 19, 2021

This win is going in history books ! Young team beating a experienced Australian side I don&यt think I was so proud while I was playing for india 🇮🇳 #Unbelievable stuff #test cricket at it&यs best congratulations boys 🕺🏼👊🏽👊🏽👊🏽 #IndiavsAustralia — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) January 19, 2021

सिक्सर किंग के नाम से मशहूर युवराज सिंह ने ट्वीट कर कहा, 'यह जीत इतिहास के पन्नों में दर्ज की जाएगी। एक युवा भारतीय टीम ने अनुभवी ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम को मात दी। मुझे तब उतना गर्व महसूस नहीं हुआ था जब मैं टीम इंडिया के लिए खेलता था, जितना आज हो रहा है।'

Cricket News inextlive from Cricket News Desk