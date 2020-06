View this post on Instagram

Time is a luxury for me. On days when I&यm engulfed with work, responsibilities, duties, travels and trying to be the best mother, wife, professional... with so much happening simultaneously, it sometimes leaves me scrounging for time. While I try to motivate people to focus on their health, tending to my own health and fitness becomes tough sometimes (believe it or not). It ain&यt as easy as it seems...😅So, I&यve been making the best of this precious time to focus on my health... because health is wealth. Investing in yourself is the best investment you&यll ever make... it&यll reap benefits to last you a lifetime, quite literally! So, choose to make time and take good care of yourself. Swasth Raho, Mast Raho💪 @shilpashettyapp . . . . . #SwasthRahoMastRaho #MondayMotivation #FitIndia #fitness #time #luxury #health #wellbeing #yoga #fitness