कानपुर। जवाहरलाल नेहरू विश्वविद्यालय (जेएनयू) के परिसर में कल हुए हमले में कई छात्रो के घायल होने के बाद देश भर में इस घठना की व्यापक आलोचना हो रही है। इस मामले में बॉलीवुड सेलेब्रिटीज ने भी अपनी प्रतिक्रिया देते हुए चिंता जताई है। इस बारे में अपनी बात कहते हुए विशाल भारद्वाज एक कविता का सहारा लिया है उन्होंने कहा कि सुबह होने से पहले अंधेरा घना हो जाता है।

Hai Dastoor ki subah hone se pehle

Raaton ka gehra ho jaana laazim hai

Zulm badhaao abhee tumhare zulmon ka

Had se baahar bhee ho jaana laazim hai



It&यs shameful and enraging to see what&यs happening in #JNUViolence January 5, 2020





और भी सेलेब्रिटी आईं सामने

इसी तरह कई और हस्तियों ने अपनी राय सामने रखी, इनमें स्वरा भास्कर, कृति सैनोन, तापसी पन्नू, अनुराग कश्यप, विशाल ददलानी, शबाना आजमी, रीतेश देशमुख और दूसरे बड़े नाम शामिल हैं। इन सभी ने सोशल मीडिया पर अपनी फीलिंग्स शेयर की हैं।

It was not a clash! It was a pre planned, brutal, one sided attack by masked alleged ABVP goons that was allowed (by Delhi police) to go on for 3 hours at least till Delhi Police finally stepped up to stop it due to media and citizen pressure.. https://t.co/k8UyKJQDmC — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) January 6, 2020

It breaks my heart to see what happened at JNU! What&यs going on in India is horrifying!! Students & teachers being beaten up & terrorized by masked cowards!! The constant blame game!Stooping so low for political agendas!Violence is NEVER a solution! How have we become so inhuman? — Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) January 6, 2020

such is the condition inside what we consider to be a place where our future is shaped. It&यs getting scarred for ever. Irreversible damage. What kind of shaping up is happening here, it&यs there for us to see.... saddening https://t.co/Qt2q7HRhLG — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) January 5, 2020

JNU violence: एफआईआर दर्ज 23 स्टूडेंट अस्पताल से हुए डिस्चार्ज, एमएचआरडी ने बुलाई बैठक Why do you need to cover your face? Because you know you are doing something wrong, illegal & punishable. There is no honour in this-Its horrific to see the visuals of students & teachers brutally attacked by masked goons inside JNU-Such violence cannot & should not be tolerated — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) January 5, 2020

All my colleagues present in the meeting with the Government right now, please talk to them about what&यs going on in JNU right now. You can&यt offer us scrumptious dinners while atrocities go on with students. — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) January 5, 2020

We can't remain mute spectators anymore!!#SOSJNU — anurag basu (@basuanurag) January 5, 2020

JNU students being beaten up by ABVP goons. Live on TV! How much longer are you going to look the other way? Or r u spineless? Yes I AM a liberal! Yes, I AM secular! And proud to be so if THIS is the alternative. Shame! Shame on ABVP & the police who are aiding & abetting them! — Aparna Sen (@senaparna) January 5, 2020

Hindutva terrorism is now totally out there . #JNUSU — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) January 5, 2020

None of us can claim to be a citizen of a Democracy any more. That is clearly a lie. — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) January 5, 2020

When is this madness going to end... what&यs the price one can put on an innocent life. Frightening to see images of students and faculty members being attacked and hurt. This level of violence is unacceptable... #JNU — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) January 5, 2020

Who are these masked cowards attacking students? Why are the police not protecting them??

Unbelievable.

— Konkona Sensharma (@konkonas) January 5, 2020

ट्विंकल का गुस्सा भी भड़का

इस मामले में ट्विंकल खन्ना ने भी नाराजगी जताते हुए कहा है कि भारत में गायों को छात्रों से ज्यादा सुरक्षा मिल रही है। उन्होने सवाल उठाया कि क्या ये वो देश है जिसने डर में जीने से इनकार कर दिया। उन्होने चेतावनी भी दी कि आप हिंसा करके लोगों को दबा नहीं सकते। India,where cows seem to receive more protection than students, is also a country that now refuses to be cowed down. You can&यt oppress people with violence-there will be more protests,more strikes,more people on the street. This headline says it all. pic.twitter.com/yIiTYUjxKR — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) January 6, 2020

