कानपुर। जवाहरलाल नेहरू विश्वविद्यालय (जेएनयू) के परिसर में कल हुए हमले में कई छात्रो के घायल होने के बाद देश भर में इस घठना की व्यापक आलोचना हो रही है। इस मामले में बॉलीवुड सेलेब्रिटीज ने भी अपनी प्रतिक्रिया देते हुए चिंता जताई है। इस बारे में अपनी बात कहते हुए विशाल भारद्वाज एक कविता का सहारा लिया है उन्होंने कहा कि सुबह होने से पहले अंधेरा घना हो जाता है।



और भी सेलेब्रिटी आईं सामने
इसी तरह कई और हस्तियों ने अपनी राय सामने रखी, इनमें स्वरा भास्कर, कृति सैनोन, तापसी पन्नू, अनुराग कश्यप, विशाल ददलानी, शबाना आजमी, रीतेश देशमुख और दूसरे बड़े नाम शामिल हैं। इन सभी ने सोशल मीडिया पर अपनी फीलिंग्स शेयर की हैं।

Posted By: Molly Seth

Bollywood News inextlive from Bollywood News Desk