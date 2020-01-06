वीडियो
JNU Violence Protests Live Updates: कैंपस में हमले से कई स्टूडेंट घायल, मुंबई समेत देश के कई हिस्सों में हो रहा विरोध प्रदर्शन

By: Shweta Mishra | Updated Date: Mon, 06 Jan 2020 13:18:44 (IST)
JNU Violence Protests Live Updates: कैंपस में हमले से कई स्टूडेंट घायल, मुंबई समेत देश के कई हिस्सों में हो रहा विरोध प्रदर्शन
दिल्ली में रविवार को जवाहर लाल नेहरू विश्वविद्यालय में कुछ नकाबपोश बदमाशों ने छात्रों और शिक्षकों पर हमला कर दिया। उपद्रवियों ने विवि में जमकर तोड़फोड़ की और संपत्ति को खासा पहुंचाया। विश्वविद्यालय के अंदर इतनी बड़ी घटना काे लेकर जेएनयू समेत देश के अन्य यूनिवर्सिटी के स्टूडेंट सड़कों पर उतर अाए हैं...

HIGHLIGHT

  1. जेएनयू कैंपस में हुआ हमला कई स्टूडेंट घायल
  2. हमलावर रात में नकाब पहन कर घुसे थे कैंपस में
  3. जेएनयू में चप्पे-चप्पे पर सुरक्षाकर्मी किए गए तैनात
  4. मुंबई समेत देश के कई हिस्सों में हो रहा प्रदर्शन

कानपुर।रविवार की रात जेएनयू के हालात बिगड़ गए हैं। नकाबपोश बदमाशों द्वारा हमले के दाैरान परिसर में मौजूद कई महिला-पुरुष सुरक्षाकर्मियों संग अभद्रता और मारपीट भी की गई। कई स्टूडेंट भी घायल हुए हैं। घटना के बाद यहां पर चप्पे-चप्पे पर सुरक्षाकर्मी तैनात है। एक ओर इस घटना को लेकर जहां लोग डरे हुए व हैरान है वहीं दूसरी ओर इस पर आरोप-प्रत्यारोप का दाैर शुरू हो गया है। जेएनयू छात्र संघ ने दावा किया कि अखिल भारतीय विद्यार्थी परिषद ने इसे अंजाम दिया है। मानव संसाधन मंत्रालय ने भी दिल्ली पुलिस और जेएनयू प्रशासन से रिपोर्ट तलब की है।

