View this post on Instagram

Watch @tejasswiprakash perform another task in her unique style! Catch this masti and lot more on #KKK10 this Sat - Sun, 9 PM. @msarenaofficial @mountaindewin @balajiwafers @itsrohitshetty Anytime on @voot

A post shared by Colors TV (@colorstv) on Mar 4, 2020 at 3:45am PST