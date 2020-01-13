View this post on Instagram

And my 2nd successful attempt at a tattoo 😁❤️ I have always loved tattoos but not on me ☺️ being an actor, have always wanted to have my body as a clean canvas to be painted on with the colors of every character I play..plus don't have a very high threshold for physical pain🙄 but this time in Lima, Peru with a lot of support from my dear husband , I went through with it ... Yayyyy ...it says " what is problem yaar" which is something my dad says often( in his grammatically incorrect English) to basically say " everything is fine the way it is, there's no problem" 😁 and actually there isn't.. so this is what my first tattoo is all about ❤️ to a few more 🥂 and the man who did this for me is a travelling tattoo artist @javo_el_hobo who I met at a hostel in Lima.. Thank u so much for doing this 🤗🤗🤗 loads of love and best wishes to u ❤️

