मुंबई (मिड-डे)। कीर्ति को टैटू बनवाते वक्त होने वाले दर्द का भी काफी डर था। हाल ही में पेरू के शहर लीमा में छुट्टियां मनाने के दौरान उन्होंने तय किया कि अब अपनी बॉडी पर एक टैटू बनवाने का वक्त आ गया है। यह टैटू उन्होंने अपने लेफ्ट हैंड पर बनवाया है और इसमें उन्होंने एक लाइन लिखवाई है, जो कहती है, 'व्हाट इज प्रॉब्लम यार'।
And my 2nd successful attempt at a tattoo 😁❤️ I have always loved tattoos but not on me ☺️ being an actor, have always wanted to have my body as a clean canvas to be painted on with the colors of every character I play..plus don't have a very high threshold for physical pain🙄 but this time in Lima, Peru with a lot of support from my dear husband , I went through with it ... Yayyyy ...it says " what is problem yaar" which is something my dad says often( in his grammatically incorrect English) to basically say " everything is fine the way it is, there's no problem" 😁 and actually there isn't.. so this is what my first tattoo is all about ❤️ to a few more 🥂 and the man who did this for me is a travelling tattoo artist @javo_el_hobo who I met at a hostel in Lima.. Thank u so much for doing this 🤗🤗🤗 loads of love and best wishes to u ❤️
आखिर क्या कहता है यह टैटू
यह टैटू बनाने के दौरान जावो एल होबो नाम के लोकल टैटू आर्टिस्ट को इस एक्ट्रेस के बर्दाश्त करने की क्षमता इम्प्रेस कर गई। कीर्ति का चेहरा देखकर लग रहा था कि उनके लिए यह प्रोसेस उतना भी दर्दनाक साबित नहीं हुआ जितना वह सोच रही थीं। ऐसा लगता है कि वह अपना अगला टैटू बनवाने की भी प्लानिंग कर रही हैं।
