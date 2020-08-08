नई दिल्ली (आईएएनएस)। कोझीकोड के एयरपोर्ट पर एयर इंडिया एक्सप्रेस का एक विमान लैंडिंग के वक्त फिसलकर खाई में गिर गया। जिसके बाद उसके दो टुकड़े हो गए। इस हादसे में पायलट समेत 18 लोगों की जान चली गई। यह विमान दुबई से आ रहा था। फ्लाइट में छह चालक दल के सदस्यों सहित 190 लोग सवार थे। शुक्रवार शाम कोझीकोड में उतरते समय विमान रनवे से उतर गया और नीचे गहरी घाटी में गिर गया। इस हादसे को लेकर क्रिकेट जगत ने शोक व्यक्त किया है।

Praying for those who have been affected by the aircraft accident in Kozhikode. Deepest condolences to the loved ones of those who have lost their lives. 🙏🏼 August 7, 2020

हादसे के बाद टीम इंडिया के कप्तान विराट कोहली ने ट्विटर पर लिखा, "कोझिकोड में विमान दुर्घटना से प्रभावित लोगों के लिए प्रार्थना करता हूं। जिन लोगों ने अपनी जान गंवाई है उनके प्रियजनों के प्रति गहरी संवेदना।'

Praying for the passengers and the staff on the #AirIndia flight in Kozhikode. Shocking news. August 7, 2020

रोहित शर्मा ने टि्वटर पर लिखा, 'शाॅकिंग न्यूज। एयर इंडिया के कर्मचारियों और यात्रियों के लिए प्रार्थना करता हूं।' सचिन तेंदुलकर ने भी इस हादसे पर दुख व्यक्त किया। सचिन लिखते हैं, 'केरल के कोझिकोड एयरपोर्ट पर #AirIndia एक्सप्रेस एयरक्राफ्ट दुर्घटनाग्रस्त होने पर उसमें सवार लोगों के लिए प्रार्थना करता हूं और जिन लोगों ने इसमें जान गवाई उनके प्रति गहरी संवेदना।'

Praying for the safety of everyone onboard the #AirIndia Express Aircraft that&यs overshot the runway at Kozhikode Airport, Kerala.

Deepest condolences to the families who have lost their near ones in this tragic accident. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 7, 2020

टीम इंडिया के कोच रवि शास्त्री ने लिखा, 'केरल के दृश्य दिल दहलाने वाले हैं। मैं घायलों के शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ की प्रार्थना करता हूं।' इरफान पठान ने लिखा, 'दुर्घटना के दौरान अपनी जान गंवाने वाले पायलट के परिवार के प्रति मेरी हार्दिक संवेदना और #Kozhikode #AirIndiaExpress पर एयर इंडिया के विमान में घायल हुए लोगों के लिए प्रार्थना।"

My heartfelt condolences to the family of the Pilot who lost his life during the accident & prayers for the ones injured in the Air India aircraft at #Kozhikode #AirIndiaExpress — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) August 7, 2020

रविचंद्रन अश्विन ने ट्वीट किया, ' कोझीकोड #flightcrash .. क्या ऐसा कुछ है जो इस साल नहीं दिखेगा??" मोहम्मद कैफ ने ट्वीट किया: "आज केरल में 2 त्रासदी। पहले इडुक्की जिले में भूस्खलन और अब #AirIndia उड़ान जो #Kozhikode में दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो गई। दोस्तों और उनके परिवारों के प्रति गहरी संवेदना, जिन्होंने दुखद रूप से अपनी जान गंवा दी। उनके शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की प्रार्थना की।"

2 tragedies in Kerala today. First the landslide in Idukki district and now the #AirIndia flight that crashed in #Kozhikode. Deepest condolences to the friends & families of those who tragically lost their lives. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. Stay strong Kerala! — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) August 7, 2020

युवराज सिंह ने कहा, 'कोझिकोड की उड़ान दुर्घटना की चौंकाने वाली खबर। यात्रियों और चालक दल के लिए प्रार्थना। 2020 अब बख्श दो।'

Shocking news of the Kozhikode flight crash. Prayers for the passengers and crew. 2020 please have mercy 🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) August 7, 2020