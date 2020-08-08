नई दिल्ली (आईएएनएस)। कोझीकोड के एयरपोर्ट पर एयर इंडिया एक्सप्रेस का एक विमान लैंडिंग के वक्त फिसलकर खाई में गिर गया। जिसके बाद उसके दो टुकड़े हो गए। इस हादसे में पायलट समेत 18 लोगों की जान चली गई। यह विमान दुबई से आ रहा था। फ्लाइट में छह चालक दल के सदस्यों सहित 190 लोग सवार थे। शुक्रवार शाम कोझीकोड में उतरते समय विमान रनवे से उतर गया और नीचे गहरी घाटी में गिर गया। इस हादसे को लेकर क्रिकेट जगत ने शोक व्यक्त किया है।

हादसे के बाद टीम इंडिया के कप्तान विराट कोहली ने ट्विटर पर लिखा, "कोझिकोड में विमान दुर्घटना से प्रभावित लोगों के लिए प्रार्थना करता हूं। जिन लोगों ने अपनी जान गंवाई है उनके प्रियजनों के प्रति गहरी संवेदना।'

रोहित शर्मा ने टि्वटर पर लिखा, 'शाॅकिंग न्यूज। एयर इंडिया के कर्मचारियों और यात्रियों के लिए प्रार्थना करता हूं।' सचिन तेंदुलकर ने भी इस हादसे पर दुख व्यक्त किया। सचिन लिखते हैं, 'केरल के कोझिकोड एयरपोर्ट पर #AirIndia एक्सप्रेस एयरक्राफ्ट दुर्घटनाग्रस्त होने पर उसमें सवार लोगों के लिए प्रार्थना करता हूं और जिन लोगों ने इसमें जान गवाई उनके प्रति गहरी संवेदना।'

टीम इंडिया के कोच रवि शास्त्री ने लिखा, 'केरल के दृश्य दिल दहलाने वाले हैं। मैं घायलों के शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ की प्रार्थना करता हूं।' इरफान पठान ने लिखा, 'दुर्घटना के दौरान अपनी जान गंवाने वाले पायलट के परिवार के प्रति मेरी हार्दिक संवेदना और #Kozhikode #AirIndiaExpress पर एयर इंडिया के विमान में घायल हुए लोगों के लिए प्रार्थना।"

रविचंद्रन अश्विन ने ट्वीट किया, ' कोझीकोड #flightcrash .. क्या ऐसा कुछ है जो इस साल नहीं दिखेगा??" मोहम्मद कैफ ने ट्वीट किया: "आज केरल में 2 त्रासदी। पहले इडुक्की जिले में भूस्खलन और अब #AirIndia उड़ान जो #Kozhikode में दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो गई। दोस्तों और उनके परिवारों के प्रति गहरी संवेदना, जिन्होंने दुखद रूप से अपनी जान गंवा दी। उनके शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की प्रार्थना की।"

युवराज सिंह ने कहा, 'कोझिकोड की उड़ान दुर्घटना की चौंकाने वाली खबर। यात्रियों और चालक दल के लिए प्रार्थना। 2020 अब बख्श दो।'

