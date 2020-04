View this post on Instagram

Take care of your body, and it will take care of YOU! 🦋 #WorldHealthDay Get out of your lazy beds and do some exercise- walk around, yoga, mat workout, dance(my fav) , cardio, anything.. just wake up every inch of your body, and you&यll have a great day!! 💜💜💖💖💁🏻♀️💁🏻♀️ Pic: #RaabtaThrowback

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on Apr 6, 2020 at 10:36pm PDT