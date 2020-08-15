नई दिल्ली (एएनआई /पीटीआई)। शनिवार को 74 वें स्वतंत्रता दिवस के अवसर पर पीएम मोदी ने लाल किले के प्राचीर पर राष्ट्रीय ध्वज फहराया। इसके बाद देश की जनता को संबोधित किया।

समृद्ध भारत के निर्माण में शिक्षा की महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका
प्रधानमंत्री ने अपने संबोधन में कहा कि आधुनिक, नए और समृद्ध भारत के निर्माण में शिक्षा की महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका है। इसलिए, हम तीन दशकों के बाद नई शिक्षा नीति लाए हैं जिसका पूरे देश में स्वागत किया गया है, जो नए आत्मविश्वास को बढ़ाती है।

पीएम ने ऑप्टिकल फाइबर का किया जिक्र
पीएम मोदी ने कहा कि 2014 से पहले केवल 5 दर्जन ग्राम पंचायतें ऑप्टिकल फाइबर से जुड़ी थीं। पिछले 5 वर्षों में, 1.5 लाख ग्राम पंचायतों को ऑप्टिकल फाइबर से जोड़ा गया है। आने वाले 1000 दिनों में, राष्ट्र के हर गांव को ऑप्टिकल फाइबर से जोड़ा जाएगा।

आत्मानिर्भर कृषि और आत्मानिर्भर किसान
पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी ने कहा कि आत्मानिर्भर भारत की एक महत्त्वपूर्ण प्राथमिकता आत्मानिर्भर कृषि और आत्मानिर्भर किसान है। देश के किसानों को आधुनिक बुनियादी ढांचा प्रदान करने के लिए, 1 लाख करोड़ रुपये का आधुनिक कृषि बुनियादी ढांचा कोष बनाया गया है।

दुनिया ने भारत पर भरोसा दिखाया
पिछले साल हमारे देश में प्रत्यक्ष विदेशी निवेश (FDI) में रिकॉर्ड 18% की वृद्धि हुई थी। दुनिया ने भारत पर भरोसा दिखाया है क्योंकि हमने अपनी नीतियों, लोकतंत्र और हमारी अर्थव्यवस्था की नींव को मजबूत करने पर काम किया है।

कई बड़ी कंपनियां भारत की ओर रुख कर रही
लाल किले की प्राचीर से पीएम मोदी ने कहा कि आज, कई बड़ी कंपनियां भारत की ओर रुख कर रही हैं। हमें India मेक इन इंडिया &यके साथ-साथ world मेक फॉर वर्ल्ड&य के मंत्र के साथ आगे बढ़ना है।


हमारे कौशल, हमारी रचनात्मकता को बढ़ाना भारत का मिशन
पीएम ने कहा कि आत्मनिर्भर भारत का मतलब न केवल आयात कम करना है, बल्कि हमारे कौशल, हमारी रचनात्मकता को बढ़ाना है।

अन्य देशों की मदद के लिए भी कदम आगे बढ़ाए
पीएम मोदी ने कहा कुछ महीने पहले हम एन -95 मास्क, पीपीई किट और वेंटिलेटर आयात करते थे। आज भारत न केवल अपनी जरूरतों को पूरा कर रहा है, बल्कि उसने अन्य देशों की मदद के लिए भी कदम आगे बढ़ाए हैं।

आत्मनिर्भर भारत के लिए लाखों चुनौतियां
लाल किले की प्राचीर से पीएम मोदी ने कहा कि मैं इस बात से सहमत हूं कि आत्मनिर्भर भारत के लिए लाखों चुनौतियां हैं।

भारत इस सपने को साकार करेगा
स्वतंत्रता दिवस पर पीएम मोदी ने कहा कि मुझे पूरा विश्वास है कि भारत इस सपने को साकार करेगा। मुझे अपने साथी भारतीयों की क्षमताओं, आत्मविश्वास और क्षमता पर भरोसा है। एक बार जब हम कुछ करने का निर्णय लेते हैं, तब तक हम आराम नहीं करते हैं जब तक कि हम उस लक्ष्य को प्राप्त नहीं कर लेते हैं

कोरोना ने सभी को रोक दिया
पीएम मोदी ने लाल किले से कहा कि हम अलग-अलग समय से गुजर रहे हैं। मैं आज (लाल किले पर) मेरे सामने छोटे बच्चों को नहीं देख सकता। कोरोना ने सभी को रोक दिया है। COVID के इस समय में, कोरोना योद्धाओं ने 'सेवा परमो धर्म' के मंत्र को जिया और भारत के लोगों की सेवा की। मैं उनके प्रति आभार व्यक्त करता हूं।


130 करोड़ भारतीयों ने आत्मनिर्भर होने का संकल्प लिया
पीएम मोदी ने कहा कि COVID19 महामारी के बीच 130 करोड़ भारतीयों ने आत्मनिर्भर होने का संकल्प लिया और भारत के दिमाग में 'आत्मानिर्भर भारत' है। यह सपना एक प्रतिज्ञा में बदल रहा है।आज भारत के 130 करोड़ भारतीयों के लिए 'मन्त्र' बन गया है।


स्वतंत्रता सेनानियों के बलिदान को याद करने का दिन
पीएम मोदी ने कहा कि यह हमारे स्वतंत्रता सेनानियों के बलिदान को याद करने का दिन है। यह सेना, अर्धसैनिक और पुलिस सहित सुरक्षाकर्मियों का आभार व्यक्त करने का दिन है जो हमारी सुरक्षा सुनिश्चित करते हैं।

पीएम मोदी ने कहा कि अतीत में हमारी संस्कृतियों और परंपराओं को खत्म करने के लिए सभी प्रयास किए गए थे।

