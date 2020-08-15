नई दिल्ली (एएनआई /पीटीआई)। शनिवार को 74 वें स्वतंत्रता दिवस के अवसर पर पीएम मोदी ने लाल किले के प्राचीर पर राष्ट्रीय ध्वज फहराया। इसके बाद देश की जनता को संबोधित किया।

समृद्ध भारत के निर्माण में शिक्षा की महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका

प्रधानमंत्री ने अपने संबोधन में कहा कि आधुनिक, नए और समृद्ध भारत के निर्माण में शिक्षा की महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका है। इसलिए, हम तीन दशकों के बाद नई शिक्षा नीति लाए हैं जिसका पूरे देश में स्वागत किया गया है, जो नए आत्मविश्वास को बढ़ाती है।

Education has a key role in the making of #Aatmanirbhar, modern, new and prosperous India. So, we have brought the new education policy after three decades that has been welcomed throughout the country, which instils new confidence: PM Modi #IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/OHjoEJdkym — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2020

पीएम ने ऑप्टिकल फाइबर का किया जिक्र

पीएम मोदी ने कहा कि 2014 से पहले केवल 5 दर्जन ग्राम पंचायतें ऑप्टिकल फाइबर से जुड़ी थीं। पिछले 5 वर्षों में, 1.5 लाख ग्राम पंचायतों को ऑप्टिकल फाइबर से जोड़ा गया है। आने वाले 1000 दिनों में, राष्ट्र के हर गांव को ऑप्टिकल फाइबर से जोड़ा जाएगा।

Only 5 dozen village panchayats were connected with optical fibre before 2014. In the last 5 years, 1.5 Lakh village panchayats have been connected with optical fibre. In the coming 1000 days, every village of the nation will be connected with optical fibre: PM. #IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/vJG2zElqqp — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2020

आत्मानिर्भर कृषि और आत्मानिर्भर किसान

पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी ने कहा कि आत्मानिर्भर भारत की एक महत्त्वपूर्ण प्राथमिकता आत्मानिर्भर कृषि और आत्मानिर्भर किसान है। देश के किसानों को आधुनिक बुनियादी ढांचा प्रदान करने के लिए, 1 लाख करोड़ रुपये का आधुनिक कृषि बुनियादी ढांचा कोष बनाया गया है।

An important priority of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' is Aatmanirbhar agriculture and Aatmanirbhar farmer. To provide modern infrastructure to the farmers of the country, 'Agriculture Infrastructure Fund' of Rs 1 Lakh Crores has been created: PM Narendra Modi on #IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/WmeEpCzz2B — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2020

दुनिया ने भारत पर भरोसा दिखाया

पिछले साल हमारे देश में प्रत्यक्ष विदेशी निवेश (FDI) में रिकॉर्ड 18% की वृद्धि हुई थी। दुनिया ने भारत पर भरोसा दिखाया है क्योंकि हमने अपनी नीतियों, लोकतंत्र और हमारी अर्थव्यवस्था की नींव को मजबूत करने पर काम किया है।

Last year, there was a record 18% increase in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) to our country. The world has shown confidence in India as we have worked on our policies, democracy and strengthening of the foundation of our economy: PM Modi #IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/Ig9x3TfJF9 — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2020

कई बड़ी कंपनियां भारत की ओर रुख कर रही

लाल किले की प्राचीर से पीएम मोदी ने कहा कि आज, कई बड़ी कंपनियां भारत की ओर रुख कर रही हैं। हमें India मेक इन इंडिया &यके साथ-साथ world मेक फॉर वर्ल्ड&य के मंत्र के साथ आगे बढ़ना है।

Today, many big companies are turning towards India. We have to move forward with the mantra of &Make for world&य along with &Make in India&य: PM Modi on #IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/hJ9QTDWufL — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2020



हमारे कौशल, हमारी रचनात्मकता को बढ़ाना भारत का मिशन

पीएम ने कहा कि आत्मनिर्भर भारत का मतलब न केवल आयात कम करना है, बल्कि हमारे कौशल, हमारी रचनात्मकता को बढ़ाना है।

Self-sufficient India means not only reducing imports, but also increasing our skills, our creativity: PM — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 15, 2020

अन्य देशों की मदद के लिए भी कदम आगे बढ़ाए

पीएम मोदी ने कहा कुछ महीने पहले हम एन -95 मास्क, पीपीई किट और वेंटिलेटर आयात करते थे। आज भारत न केवल अपनी जरूरतों को पूरा कर रहा है, बल्कि उसने अन्य देशों की मदद के लिए भी कदम आगे बढ़ाए हैं।

A few months back we used to import N-95 masks, PPE kits and ventilators. Today India is not only meeting its own requirements but it has also stepped forward to help other countries: PM Narendra Modi on #IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/jLn0JnVepW — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2020

आत्मनिर्भर भारत के लिए लाखों चुनौतियां

लाल किले की प्राचीर से पीएम मोदी ने कहा कि मैं इस बात से सहमत हूं कि आत्मनिर्भर भारत के लिए लाखों चुनौतियां हैं।

I agree that there are lakhs of challenges for Aatmanirbhar Bharat & they increase if there is global competitiveness. However, if there are lakhs of challenges then the country also has power which gives crores of solutions, my countrymen who give us the strength of solution: PM pic.twitter.com/Dulut3vkwx — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2020

भारत इस सपने को साकार करेगा

स्वतंत्रता दिवस पर पीएम मोदी ने कहा कि मुझे पूरा विश्वास है कि भारत इस सपने को साकार करेगा। मुझे अपने साथी भारतीयों की क्षमताओं, आत्मविश्वास और क्षमता पर भरोसा है। एक बार जब हम कुछ करने का निर्णय लेते हैं, तब तक हम आराम नहीं करते हैं जब तक कि हम उस लक्ष्य को प्राप्त नहीं कर लेते हैं

I am confident that India will realise this dream. I am confident of the abilities, confidence and potential of my fellow Indians. Once we decide to do something, we do not rest until we achieve that goal: PM Narendra Modi from the ramparts of the Red Fort. #IndependenceDay https://t.co/Fq2MQ1sWsn — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2020

कोरोना ने सभी को रोक दिया

पीएम मोदी ने लाल किले से कहा कि हम अलग-अलग समय से गुजर रहे हैं। मैं आज (लाल किले पर) मेरे सामने छोटे बच्चों को नहीं देख सकता। कोरोना ने सभी को रोक दिया है। COVID के इस समय में, कोरोना योद्धाओं ने 'सेवा परमो धर्म' के मंत्र को जिया और भारत के लोगों की सेवा की। मैं उनके प्रति आभार व्यक्त करता हूं।



We're going through distinct times. I can't see young children in front of me today (at Red Fort). Corona has stopped everyone. In these times of COVID, Corona warriors have lived the mantra of 'Seva Parmo Dharma' and served the people of India. I express my gratitude to them: PM pic.twitter.com/X3HO2qu6n3 — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2020



130 करोड़ भारतीयों ने आत्मनिर्भर होने का संकल्प लिया

पीएम मोदी ने कहा कि COVID19 महामारी के बीच 130 करोड़ भारतीयों ने आत्मनिर्भर होने का संकल्प लिया और भारत के दिमाग में 'आत्मानिर्भर भारत' है। यह सपना एक प्रतिज्ञा में बदल रहा है।आज भारत के 130 करोड़ भारतीयों के लिए 'मन्त्र' बन गया है।

Amid #COVID19 pandemic 130 crore Indians took the resolve to be self-reliant and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' is on the mind of India. This dream is turning into a pledge. Aatmanirbhar Bharat has become a 'mantra' for the 130 cr Indians today: PM Modi on the 74th #IndependenceDay today pic.twitter.com/MlLKs69Eem — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2020



स्वतंत्रता सेनानियों के बलिदान को याद करने का दिन

पीएम मोदी ने कहा कि यह हमारे स्वतंत्रता सेनानियों के बलिदान को याद करने का दिन है। यह सेना, अर्धसैनिक और पुलिस सहित सुरक्षाकर्मियों का आभार व्यक्त करने का दिन है जो हमारी सुरक्षा सुनिश्चित करते हैं।

This is a day to remember the sacrifices of our freedom fighters. This is also a day to show gratitude to Security personnel including that of Army, paramilitary and police ensuring our safety: PM Modi #IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/88xuhXe2z4 — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2020

पीएम मोदी ने कहा कि अतीत में हमारी संस्कृतियों और परंपराओं को खत्म करने के लिए सभी प्रयास किए गए थे।

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurls the National Flag at the ramparts of the Red Fort on #IndependenceDay today.



The PM is being assisted by Major Shweta Pandey in unfurling the National Flag. pic.twitter.com/RPHNqMZxZS — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2020