View this post on Instagram

Thank you for the music, the songs I'm(NOT)singing... Thanks for all the joy they're bringing Who can live without it? I ask in all honesty What would life be? Without a song or a dance, what are we? So I say thank you for the music For giving it to me... #music

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on May 5, 2020 at 11:10pm PDT