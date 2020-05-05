मुंबई (आईएएनएस)। Lockdown diaries: बॉलिवुड एक्टर सुशांत सिंह राजपूत ने मंगलवार को पिछले दो महीनों के दौरान अपनी डेली रुटीन के बारे में सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर किया है। उनका कहना है कि इससे उनकी लाइफ में चमत्कार हो गया है।

फॉलो किए तीन स्टेप

सुशांत ने इंस्टाग्राम पर बताया कि अपने आप के लिए कुछ खास करने की कोशिश में ढेर सारी चीजें ट्राई करने के बाद उन्होंने फाइनली वो चमत्कारी तकनीक ढूंढ ली जिसने उनके लिए काम किया।उन्होंने बताया कि इसके लिए सिक्स स्टेप फॉलो करने का फैसला लिया। इन स्किल्स ने दो महीनों मेंबेस्ट रिजल्ट के साथ अद्भुत काम किया है।

ये हैं सिक्स स्टेप

ये तीन छह इस प्रकार हैं, 1- 7 घंटे की शांतिपूर्ण नींद, 2- नियमित ध्यान, 3. एक जरनल लिखना, 4- लगातार व्यायाम, 5- डिजिटल समय को सही तरीक् से शेड्यूल करना, और 6- इंटरमिटेंट फास्टिंग यानि सही तरीके से खाना। उन्होंने अपने फैंस से कहा कि अगर वे अपनी लाइफ की क्वालिटी इंप्रूव करना चाहते हैं तो इन तरीकों को अपनाने की कोशिश करें। इसके अलावा, लॉकडाउन के बीच, 'काई पो चे' फेम एक्टर कोडिंग सीखने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं। कुछ दिनों पहले , उन्होंने अपने कोडिंग नोट्स की एक तस्वीर साझा करते हुए कहा कि कैसे वह कोडिंग सीखने के प्रयास में लगे हैं और यह एक बेहद एक्साइटिंग प्रोसेज है।

Posted By: Molly Seth

Bollywood News inextlive from Bollywood News Desk

inext banner
inext banner