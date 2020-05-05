View this post on Instagram

Of all the various approaches I&यve tried in the last few months, these meta skills have worked wonders with the best ROI of time :) 👇🏻 1. 7 hours of optimised sleep 💤 2. Regular meditation 🧘♂️ 3. Writing a journal. 🖊 4. Frequent Exercise 🏋️♂️ 5. Optimising digital time 🤳🏻 and 6. Intermittent fasting 😇 Try them, if you will, and share your secrets for upgrading quality of life! #eyeofastorm ⚡️

