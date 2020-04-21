View this post on Instagram

This throwback is clearly out of missing the madness we thrive in as actors. The calm we find in the most crazy situations. Need to get back to the chaos soon :) Btw that&यs a rig being attached to my scooter to test my balancing skills. Both with the weight n emotions in the take. #Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on Apr 20, 2020 at 11:14pm PDT