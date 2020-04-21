नई दिल्ली (एएनआई)। Lockdown Diaries : लगता है तापसी पन्नू अपने शूटिंग के दिनों को बुरी तरह से मिस कर रही हैं। दरअसल उन्होंने अपनी फिल्म मनमर्जियां की शूटिंग की एक तस्वीर शेयर की। इससे कुछ दिनों पहले उन्होंने फिल्म मुल्क का एक सीन पोस्ट किया था जिसमें उनके साथ ऋषि कपूर भी नजर आ रहे थे। इन तस्वीरों को देख कर तो यही लगता है कि तापसी लाॅकडाउन में घर पर बैठ कर बोर हो चुकी हैं और उन्हें शूटिंग पर दोबारा लौटने की इच्छा हो रही है।

बिहाइंड द सीन फोटो की शेयर

लाॅकडाउन में वैसे भी सेलेब्स बैठ कर बोर ही हो रहे हैं इसलिए वो अपनी थ्रोबैक तस्वीरें शेयर करने में जुटे हैं। इसलिए तापसी भी यही कर रही हैं। मनमर्जियां के सेट पर एक्ट्रेस स्कूटर पर बैठी किसी खयाल में खोई नजर आ रही हैं। वहीं कई कैमरा टेक्नीशियंश शूटिंग की अरेंजमेंट करते दिख रहे हैं। तापसी ने कैप्शन में लिखा, 'ये थ्रोबैक मुझे एक एक्टर के अंदर का पागलपन याद दिलाता है। हम जितना भी शांत होते हैं खुद को अंदर से उतना ही पागलपन के लिए तैयार करते हैं।'

फिल्म में तापसी का फेवरेट सीन था ये

इससे पहले भी तापसी ने मनमर्जियां का एक सीन शेयर किया था। तापसी इस सीन में शादी के बाद गुरुद्वारे के बाहर बैठी नजर आती हैं। वो बिल्कुल पंजाबी दुल्हन की तरह सजी दिख रही हैं। उनके हाथों में चूड़ा औक कलीरें हैं। नाक में नथ और माथे पर बिंदिया है। इस तस्वीर के कैप्शन में तापसी ने बहुत कुछ लिखा है पर एक खास बात बताई कि फिल्म में ये उनके सबसे फेवरेट सीन था।

