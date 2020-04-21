नई दिल्ली (एएनआई)। Lockdown Diaries : लगता है तापसी पन्नू अपने शूटिंग के दिनों को बुरी तरह से मिस कर रही हैं। दरअसल उन्होंने अपनी फिल्म मनमर्जियां की शूटिंग की एक तस्वीर शेयर की। इससे कुछ दिनों पहले उन्होंने फिल्म मुल्क का एक सीन पोस्ट किया था जिसमें उनके साथ ऋषि कपूर भी नजर आ रहे थे। इन तस्वीरों को देख कर तो यही लगता है कि तापसी लाॅकडाउन में घर पर बैठ कर बोर हो चुकी हैं और उन्हें शूटिंग पर दोबारा लौटने की इच्छा हो रही है।
This throwback is clearly out of missing the madness we thrive in as actors. The calm we find in the most crazy situations. Need to get back to the chaos soon :) Btw that&यs a rig being attached to my scooter to test my balancing skills. Both with the weight n emotions in the take. #Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost
बिहाइंड द सीन फोटो की शेयर
लाॅकडाउन में वैसे भी सेलेब्स बैठ कर बोर ही हो रहे हैं इसलिए वो अपनी थ्रोबैक तस्वीरें शेयर करने में जुटे हैं। इसलिए तापसी भी यही कर रही हैं। मनमर्जियां के सेट पर एक्ट्रेस स्कूटर पर बैठी किसी खयाल में खोई नजर आ रही हैं। वहीं कई कैमरा टेक्नीशियंश शूटिंग की अरेंजमेंट करते दिख रहे हैं। तापसी ने कैप्शन में लिखा, 'ये थ्रोबैक मुझे एक एक्टर के अंदर का पागलपन याद दिलाता है। हम जितना भी शांत होते हैं खुद को अंदर से उतना ही पागलपन के लिए तैयार करते हैं।'
Just before the interval sequence of #Manmarziyaan One of my favourite moments in the film. As an actor who has acted in quite a few films now I have probably dressed up as a bride many times but this was the first one in Gurudwara. Have only seen gurudwara weddings so closely in real life during the wedding functions of family members, friends n relatives. So here I&यm sitting n thinking........ end mein kadah prashaad real mein milega ki nahi 💁🏻♀️ #Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost
फिल्म में तापसी का फेवरेट सीन था ये
इससे पहले भी तापसी ने मनमर्जियां का एक सीन शेयर किया था। तापसी इस सीन में शादी के बाद गुरुद्वारे के बाहर बैठी नजर आती हैं। वो बिल्कुल पंजाबी दुल्हन की तरह सजी दिख रही हैं। उनके हाथों में चूड़ा औक कलीरें हैं। नाक में नथ और माथे पर बिंदिया है। इस तस्वीर के कैप्शन में तापसी ने बहुत कुछ लिखा है पर एक खास बात बताई कि फिल्म में ये उनके सबसे फेवरेट सीन था।
